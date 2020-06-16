Obey the laws and live in peace
I am saddened to see the anarchism that’s overtaken our country in the last few weeks.
Mr. Floyd’s death was terrible. Do we have a right to be upset? Yes, but do we have a right to destroy our cities and kill each other? No.
There are a lot of people at work trying to use this to destroy us as a nation, and in turn we seem to be letting them get away with it. If we speak out we are admonished and called names or silenced. We are all children of God, all created equal in his eyes.
The media and others want to paint all police as bad, and all whites as privileged. This is not true. I think this all goes back to the home. We as parents should teach our children to respect every race, to respect others’ opinions, make sure they get a good education in school and teach them that nothing in life is free, someone is working to pay for it.
All races are guilty of this. We should learn from history and not repeat the same mistakes again if we keep blaming others. We have senseless killings in our big cities every week that are gang or drug related, so let’s spend the money getting rid of these people. We let the NAFTA bill take our good-paying jobs away. Bring them back, that would help us all.
We send our kids to collage, they get out, can’t find a job, and are saddled with student loans. Companies would rather hire foreigners through the law our politicians passed than hire Americans. How sad. If we want changes in this country, we need to work together as one, respect the laws, work to make a better life for everyone and be kind to one another.
Not everyone is bad, most people are good and believe in this nation. Nikita Khrushchev said a long time ago that America would destroy itself, Russia wouldn’t have to fire a shot. Seems he was right. There are bad apples in every walk of life. If we break the law, we face the punishment under the law. We have no one to blame but the person in the mirror.
That’s what is wrong with society today, we are all winners, no losers. I know in my heart people of all races feel the same as me. We just want to live in a peaceful country and get along. Please do not destroy this nation.
— Janet Wood, Brazil
Status quo is not the answer
The killing of George Floyd ignited this firestorm across the U.S. The outrage stems from constantly seeing black people executed with impunity.
The hanging of black people from trees does not occur anymore, but the unspoken concept that blacks are somehow not equal to whites causes the hate that flourishes into brutality, especially with Trump praising his white weekend warriors and Bull Conner tactics from the ‘60s.
Whether it’s 1968, 1992 or 2020, an uprising is always the voice of the unheard.
Violence is never the answer, but neither is a smug, self-satisfied status quo. Let us remember, too, there is a difference between peaceful protesters and looters.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Illinois
Eloquent and timely column
Mr. Todd Golden (sports editor, Tribune-Star), you have long lived up to your surname as a journalist and human being. Now is the time to thank you.
Your column on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Tribune-Star is the ultimate in good sense, accuracy and compassion. In addition, it is written with the knowledge and fluency that marks every professional journalist.
Thank you for the eloquent and timely column (certainly not your first). I hope and pray that sports writers (all sorts of writers, actually) will follow your example in reminding readers that deep down, our country and our culture values truth, respect and equality in diversity.
May you continue to have the courage (and stamina!) to present sports news in the larger picture where it belongs — as a positive model and meaningful reflection of the lasting values on which the the United States was founded.
God bless you.
— Sister Rosemary Nudd, Sisters of Providence
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
