Let’s just accept people as they are
It seems odd to me that people can see physical deformities of any kind and usually will have some empathy for those individuals, but have little empathy, if any, for the deformities that can and do happen on the inside of the human body. Most humans, I’m sure, would prefer not to have any deformities.
As we have seen throughout history, mankind has not been nice to those they deem different than themselves. When will we learn to accept people as they are? If everyone is following the laws for the common good and living a decent life, hurting no one, then why is it anyone’s business?
Changing subjects: Roe v. Wade:
I have a solution for this problem. If you think you have the right to tell a woman she must carry a fetus under all circumstances, then I suggest this: All men, after creating three fetuses, married or not, are required to have a vasectomy. If he creates more than three he is required to be castrated. I doubt that would receive any male votes.
— Deanna Evinger, Brazil
Best way is to return to past
What direction is this country heading? Many things have changed over the last several decades.
There was a time when people helped one another, especially family. We would clean out gutters, cut grass, shovel snow for others. This was not for the profit of it but because our friends, neighbors and family needed it done.
People took pride in working. It did not matter what the wage was. You worked and provided for you and yours as best you could from that income. That was a better life than living off welfare, unemployment insurance or the taxpayer dollars.
The nuclear family certainly has its merits. Children are raised in a two-parent household. They go to school. They are instilled with the desire for achievement, good grades and living within the bounds of civil society. They graduate from high school, or whatever level of education they choose to pursue. They get a job. They find someone to spend their life with and get married. Then they have their own children and the whole cycle repeats.
If we are looking for change in this country, this is the path. Change can be good. At times though it is a return to the best ways of the past.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
Random facts, random reasons
For a variety of reasons, four outgoing U.S. Presidents boycotted the inaugurations of their successors: John Adams in 1801; John Quincy Adams in 1829; Andrew Johnson in 1869; Donald Trump in 2021.
For a variety of reasons, three U.S. Presidents were impeached by the House of Representatives, but acquitted in their Senate trials and remained in Office: Andrew Johnson in 1868; William Clinton in 1998; Donald Trump in 2019 and 2021.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.