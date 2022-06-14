Indiana can be voter-friendly
Commendations on your June 10 editorial “Indiana misses mark on election priorities.” You rightly point out our low voter turnout rates in Indiana kept us for years at or near the bottom nationally in ranking of voting rates and continue to do so to this day. Our elected leaders say they want everyone to be able to vote, but what steps are they taking to do something about it?
Of course, everyone across the state wants our elections to be safe and secure, but to use the “safe and secure” trope to gather support for further restricting voter access is a slippery argument at best, particularly in light of the fact that “Indiana’s election system has no vote-counting problems,” nor is there any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the Hoosier state.
At Indiana Vote By Mail, we advocate in a non-partisan way for access to the ballot in whatever way is safe and secure but also allows people the option to vote in a way that most suits their lives. And that is exactly what voting at home by absentee ballot is — an option voters should be able to choose.
We have long recommended to the Indiana Election Commission and to both the Indiana House and Senate Elections Committees an incremental approach to make voting more accessible:
• Allow same-day voter registration.
• Remove the absentee ballot excuses.
• Allow voters to become permanent absentee voters.
• Extend acceptance of postmarks to ensure voted ballots are accepted.
• Make use of resources offered through U.S. Post Office.
• Use clear ballot and envelope design.
• Make use of ballot dropboxes.
• Process ballots using high-volume envelope sorting equipment for Indiana’s largest counties.
• Train election workers in, and conduct, signature verification.
• Use mail slitters for faster processing of ballot envelopes.
• Offer an accessible vote at home option for voters who need to use assistive technology.
• Conduct rigorous voter roll maintenance.
The Editorial Board accurately described the already restrictive environment for voting in Indiana — early cut-off for voter registration, short polling hours on Election Day, inconsistent early voting hours, and tightly controlled absentee voting. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can make Indiana voter-friendly. Indiana can open up voting in ways that are safe, secure and accessible, engaging more voters in our democracy. We just need the political will to do so.
— Barbara Tully, president, Indiana Vote By Mail
Safe weaponry demands maturity
For those who argue civilians under age 21 should be able to purchase a semi-automatic rifle since they can join the military and use such weapons, there is a big difference. I know from personal experience.
I went through basic Army infantry training in 1957 at Fort Ord. I was trained to use, disassemble, reassemble, load, unload, and fire an M-1 semi-automatic rifle. This was the “assault” rifle carried by most infantrymen of World War II and the Korean War. The clip, holding 10 rounds, was loaded through the top and automatically ejected when empty.
I was 19 years old. On the day my platoon went to the firing range, we fired at targets 100/200 yards away and then were told by loudspeaker to unload, place our rifles in racks, and break for chow. Upon returning to my firing position, an NCO told me to report to the company commander. I did so and was informed, along with a few others, that I was being sentenced under Article 15 to extra duty for two hours per day for two weeks. My offense? Disobeying the order to leave the bolt open so the rifles could easily be inspected for live rounds in case someone missed the part about unloading.
I wasn’t mentally ill. I was just young and immature. I had unloaded but didn’t hear the part about leaving the bolt open because I wasn’t paying attention. The Army taught me, with careful supervision and consequences, to grow up.
By the way, it’s ironic we were able to win WW II using 10-round capacity semi-automatics supplemented by other weapons. Most AR-15s are bought with a 30 round magazine per one seller’s internet posting.
I know why I did not hear the open bolt part of the announcement. Likely I wasn’t listening. I quickly learned it was to easily determine live ammunition had not been left in racked rifles without an NCO having to open closed bolts to inspect.
My point: I was 19 and immature. I was not mentally ill. I simply did not pay attention. The Army taught me the consequences of immaturity when handling firearms, the hard way.
— Stephen Arney, Marshall, Ill.
