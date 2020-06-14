Surplus tax funds? Send them back
Your June 8 edition had a wonderful example of the mindset of a liberal politician with a dilemma (unspent funds).
Lisa Spence-Bunnett, a Vigo County Council member, has discovered that there are tax funds not being spent, or as she puts it, “just setting there gathering dust.”
The facts apparently are that $28 Million in Local Income Taxes (LIT) may be available in the next few years because the imposed levies may produce more than the proposed uses and there are no plans to spend this excess.
Of course, this is totally unacceptable to Spence-Bunnett. So she urges the citizens of the county to “speak out” with ideas on how to spend the funds.
How about sending it back (or never taking it in the first place) to the citizens from whom it was erroneously taken in the first place.
Hows that for a radical idea?
— Thomas B. Tucker, Terre Haute
Community needs more reassurance
What would keep something like this from happening in Terre Haute? All police departments try to hire the right people and candidates go through extensive vetting and training.
All four of these Minneapolis officers were veteran officers. This man with his knee on the neck had 19 years on the force. The least senior officer had five years experience. We should assume they had basic and ongoing training. Although two officers had previous complaints, those were not deemed excessive or significant by the department.
They conducted a deadly restraint in full public view for almost 10 minutes. On his stomach, with the weight of three officers on his neck, abdomen and legs. One of the officers pointed out George Floyd was talking meant he was breathing but when he stopped they continued their restraint and did not turn him onto his side until an ambulance crew arrived. He stopped talking and appeared lifeless as three officers continued the restraint and the fourth stood passively by. No one during the restraint attempted to turn him on his side or even check his breathing, as they should have trained.
When officers and EMTs saw his condition no one initiated any attempt to perform CPR or even check his airway on the scene. His limp body was rushed into an ambulance, the doors closed and he was rushed away. The officers filed their report as if this was a routine event and went home to their families.
We have seen the consequences: massive civil unrest, erosion of trust of police and the a legal system, cities burning and civil dialogue swept away.
Several important questions: 1. What happens during the ongoing training of local officers to prevent these incidents? 2. Does the THPD continue to use chokeholds and neck compression submission techniques and if so, what policies are in place to monitor them? 3.Would local officers hold a detainee on their chest while handcuffed for an extended period? 4. Would the policies and practices of local law enforcement require attempts at resuscitation for someone who stopped breathing during a restraint? 5. What efforts are ongoing with local law enforcement to avoid these situations? 6. What do local departments do to identify possible racism among officers and to prevent it from spilling out?
We have heard from several police chiefs, officers and prosecutors locally and nationally condemning what we all saw happen. While public trust in all police and law enforcement seems at the lowest point in years, it will not improve with silence.
The only public statement initially I could find from THPD Chief Shawn Keen said, “We recognize that our agency has been selected by a group of citizens as a destination for expressing their beliefs on a matter of importance. We support the rights of all citizens and will protect their right to assemble peacefully.” While this is a nice statement it did nothing to give any confidence this would not happen here. Protesters in Terre Haute were local, not an outside force. They were angry, but their concerns are legitimate which deserve consideration.
I believe both Chief Keen and Sheriff John Plasse are good men. I believe they would be heartsick if something like this happened here. America is heartsick now. We need reassurance, honesty and dialogue much more than silence. We need to hear from them, please.
— Mike Gordon, Terre Haute
National guard restored order
For weeks we have had mayors and governors issue restrictive orders to control the citizens in response to the coronavirus. These authorities have had police target individuals who objected to some of these restrictions that the people thought were in violation of their rights. Both individuals and group protesters were targeted.
Now that we have had many protests both peaceful and violent in response to the George Floyd killing we have mayors and governors who have allowed these demonstrations to occur freely as happened in Minneapolis. The peaceful demonstrations should be allowed and supported. But to blindly allow burning and looting to occur is insane, violating the rights of ordinary property owners and citizens. We have a right to safety and protection.
These mayors did not allow their police to control the violence and in cases where they were overwhelmed the national guard was not called in for support. Thankfully, our Gov. Holcomb promptly called in the national guard for support.
President Trump threatened the governors to call in the guard to control and provide law and order. Many called in the guard, increasing the number from about 2,000 to almost 20,000, which quickly reduced the violence. Some cities like New York did not do so and the violence continued. Also having reasonable curfew hours that were enforced helped separate the peaceful protesters from the nightly violence such as in Atlanta.
— Gene Knoefler, Terre Haute
Show respect, wear a mask
I just cannot believe what my eyes are seeing when I go into stores and see that the majority of people are not wearing masks. I feel insulted by their lack of concern for their fellow man.
We are all used to seeing signs that say, “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” We should be seeing signs that say, “No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.”
From what I understand, masks are not intended to prevent an individual from getting the virus, but rather are intended to prevent a person from spreading it to someone else. I wonder if people not wearing masks in public places is a sign that they really don’t care about others?
— Terry Maguire, Terre Haute
