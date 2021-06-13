Disaster at hands of the Democrats
I am responding to Khwaja A. Hanson’s letter of June 5-6. I would like to list every false claim that the Democrats have made, if there were not a maximum of 700 words in order for my letter to be printed.
Not only is the Democratic Party promoting falsehoods; the news networks are as well. With the exception of Fox News and Newsmax, we only get the left’s version of the news. Their technique is very clever actually. Even though they tell you part of the truth, they take the stories out of context or omit the story altogether, if it has a negative effect on the liberals.
After a life devoted to the Democratic Party and its platform, I converted when the Democratic Party became totally radical. I could not see any similarities between the Democratic Party I supported all of my life and the present Democratic Party. They have become an intolerant, hateful lot. I do not support socialism and open borders. In fact, I do not support anything about the Democrat Party.
Democrats used to be the party of the working class people. Now the Republicans are the party of the working class people which includes minorities. The Republican Party supports putting America first, securing our borders, keeping us energy independent, building and keeping our country the world’s most prosperous economy, giving a greater opportunity for citizens of all backgrounds, bringing jobs back to the USA, massive deregulation, fair and reciprocal trade, serving and protecting our veterans, making communities safer, and cherishing life and religious liberty.
These are the attributes I support and always will. You can claim falsehoods from both political parties, but the disaster in our country that is occurring now right before our eyes is not a falsehood.
— Gail Henneman, Terre Haute
Filibuster threats all about strategy
I think people don’t quite understand the strategy of the Democrats’ filibuster issue.
To start off, people say it’s a double standard and that the Dems have utilized the filibuster to halt legislation but the difference to me is the trend of obstruction set by Republicans, and if I’m not mistaken, the Republicans have utilized it numerous time during this current administration in power.
On to Joe Manchin. I believe the Dem strategy was pretty flawless if Manchin didn’t stand in the way, the point being that I believe their strategy was holding the filibuster as leverage to get the obstructing Republicans to actually negotiate and get things done.
With Manchin mysteriously standing in the way, that strategy is not possible.
— Danny Harris, Terre Haute
