Eco-friendly to-go containers needed in restaurants
I am Mariah Bader, a graduate student at Indiana University-Bloomington and current Climate Fellow of the Environmental Resilience Institute. Currently, I am working for Dr. Bhattacharyya at reTHink Inc. on a project that aims to create goal-oriented education and awareness campaigns for local Terre Haute restaurants that use significant amounts of disposable plastic.
I am writing to bring notice to the increasing effects of plastic and Styrofoam pollution in the restaurant industry and the world.
Restaurants that continue to use plastic and/or Styrofoam products, specifically to-go containers and utensils, are unacceptable. Styrofoam is essentially non-biodegradable. It never goes away and only breaks down into smaller pieces that last on the planet long after its single-use. This creates serious health hazards including the release of carcinogens throughout the life-cycle of Styrofoam and plastics that interfere with a body’s endocrine system. Greenhouse gases are released during production, use, and end of both plastics utensils and Styrofoam containers. When exposed to solar radiation, such products release greenhouse gases (methane and ethylene) into the atmosphere of the surrounding area. This results in an increase in the depletion of the ozone layer as well as the release of carcinogens and toxic chemicals which cause developmental, reproductive, neurological, and immune disorders in both humans and wildlife.
Awareness must be created regarding eco-friendly alternatives to single-use disposable plastics in Terre Haute restaurants as the restaurant industry is one main contributor to food waste and greenhouse gas pollution.
Some cities, such as Portland, Oregon, and New York, already have a ban on the use of polystyrene to-go containers in restaurants. As reTHink, ERI, and the McKinney Foundation work hard toward creating awareness and findings solutions, we request the media to augment our efforts and highlight this issue in your newspaper so the Terre Haute community and local restaurants are alerted about the urgency to use alternative to-go products to reduce the number of plastic and Styrofoam pollution and decrease the risks to people, animals, and the planet.
This will also make Terre Haute a leader in sustainability which will be at par with Terre Haute’s efforts to create a cleaner, greener, and healthier Wabash Valley through the sustainability commission, EARTHlings, and reTHink, Inc.
— Mariah Bader, Climate Fellow, reTHink Inc., Terre Haute
Faux ‘outrage’ makes no sense
Mitch McConnell is “outraged” over the arrest of a person outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh with weapons.
But he is not outraged enough over the slaughter of Uvalde school children, Buffalo grocery shoppers, and many other mass shootings all over the nation, to ban assault weapons. He protects right-wing judges, but not common folks.
Twisted values.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
