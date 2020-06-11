Mask claim is ‘totally false’
I read with great interest George Bakken’s letter published in the June 6-7 weekend edition of the Tribune.
Mr. Bakken made several cogent points. Probably his best point, one with which I find myself in total agreement, was regarding vaccines. Many people hear the word vaccine, and instantly equate that to a cure. Are there vaccines that have been a cure? Most certainly. But their number is small. Polio, tetanus and a few others. The world has had flu vaccines for decades, yet the common flu still kills thousands each year. Does that mean a flu shot is “ineffective?” You’d have to define “effective” first. But suffice it to say no flu shot cures someone from having the common flu.
But just as I give the earned props to Mr. Bakken, I find him posting something that is absolutely false. In regards to his demand that everyone should always (emphasis his) wear a mask, he first states a truth that a mask affords the wearer little protection. Where Mr. Bakken strays from the truth is in his next statement that the wearing of a mask “gives everyone around you good protection.”
The reason this is totally false is the mask itself. Even if everyone wore the vaunted N-95 mask, which few do, its ability to stop the passage of a Wuhan virus molecule is not sufficient. And the one-use throw-away paper mask seen regularly are substantially worse in that department. The N-95, which is a federally assigned number, is covered by at least two CFR regulations. The “N” refers to the fact that the mask is not oil resistant. Meaning using it in a commercial environment, where an oil may be in aerosol form, that mask would not be sufficient to stop it. But the “95” in its name is far more important. That refers to the fact that masks that are made to that federal regulation will stop the reception or transmission of 95% of all molecules 0.3 microns or larger in diameter. (A micron is 0.000039 inch.)
This sounds somewhat impressive until you find out that the average size of a Wuhan virus molecule is 0.1 micron. In other words, less than 1/3 the size of what a N-95 mask would stop. Cloth masks are far worse. So if you are an asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carrier of this virus, or have been medically diagnosed as having it, your exhalation would naturally contain these molecules, which would not be attenuated by even a N-95 mask, much less the one time use paper or cloth mask. And if you sneeze, while any mask may impede the liquid mucous, those 0.1 micron virus molecules will be rocket-propelled through your mask.
I am not advocating people stop wearing masks in public. If they make you feel better, then by all means, do so. But do so knowing that you still may get or give the virus to or from someone.
— Jerry Arnold, Terre Haute
Let officials know ideas for change
I am inspired by the protests around the country, in our state, and in our city. They show anger, yes, but they also show a belief that things can change. That is inspiring.
I know not everyone who agrees with the anger feels safe going to an in-person protest during the COVID-19 pandemic, so I would like to offer some alternatives. The goals of these protests are to first bring awareness to the problem. I would say that has been successfully completed. Next, the awareness must be maintained. It cannot go away. Police have a lot of the power that they do because they are organized, and they push local governments. Most of the time, no one fights them. That has got to stop.
The police are mostly controlled by local governments. Yes, the federal government has a regulatory role to play; state governments have a regulatory role to play. They need to get on to that. But most control is local.
This is not necessarily a bad thing. Local governments have fewer people to listen to, so a smaller, less organized group can make a bigger difference. Anyone who wants his or her voice heard, but is afraid of COVID needs to write letters. Yes, multiple letters, repeatedly. Write letters to the congressional delegation. Write letters to state reps and senators. Write letters to the governor, of course, but keep in mind that a law is only as good as the people who enforce it. Without buy-in from localities a law is useless. The state can say, “that’s against the law.” It won’t matter.
What do we do about that, you ask. Write the mayor. Write the city council. Write to the police chief. Write to the sheriff. These are the people who decide how rules are enforced in your community. Demand a publicly available definition of excessive force. Demand that the population be involved in deciding what is excessive. Demand that if we must spend more money on the police, it be for the good of the community. Spend money on bias training, not new bulletproof vests. Spend money on deescalation training, not armored vehicles. Spend money on addiction recovery, not jails. Put counselors in schools, not armed guards.
Come up with jobs for people who are police now to do. Explain how they’re helping the community.
The police aren’t going away completely. There is actual crime, but the system can be changed dramatically. Another thing to do is change how police are recruited. Many communities have police forces that are much whiter that the population as a whole, and they are typically heavily male. That should change.
Of course, not everyone agrees how much needs changed, or what. What I have written here is merely the beginning of a list of changes I support. Criminal justice isn’t isolated; it is connected to education, health care, housing, transportation and employment.
When writing these letters, you can use my suggestions, or you can make your own. You can focus on one topic or mention many. You can be long and detailed or short and snappy. The important thing is that you speak up. Try, if you would like, pointing out that a community that trusts its police force is safer for everyone, even the police. If they didn’t use force, they wouldn’t need to be afraid of the people.
I know that people are mad at the police. That is entirely understandable. But we have a better chance of changing this long term if we can get the police on our side. There are a lot of them, and they have a lot of power.
— Karoline Fairbanks, Terre Haute
Terre Haute’s place in history
I was listening to one of television’s most popular shows and my ears perked up when the anchor mentioned Terre Haute. The host pointed out that a Terre Haute plant was the leading producer of penicillin in World War II.
The observation reminded me of a terrific article written by the Tribune-Star’s outstanding local historian Mike McCormick. Mike recalled that one of the world’s greatest scientists came to Terre Haute and Commercial Solvents on June 8, 1945. On that occasion, Alexander Fleming, the Nobel prize winner in medicine and discoverer of penicillin, declared, “there is not a better plant in the country, or the world. I wanted to visit the best first.” The Scottish physician appreciated that the production of penicillin at Commercial Solvents played a pivotal role in World War II.
Our community has had many remarkable historical milestones.
Terre Haute is the Crossroads of America. U.S. Highway 40, the old National Road, was the gateway to the West and U.S. Highway 41 was the main throughway from Chicago to Miami. The intersection is at Wabash Avenue and Seventh Street.
The most famous commercial symbol in the world, the Coca-Cola bottle, was designed and patented by Chapman Root of Terre Haute.
Vigo County is the Bellwether Capital of the United States. It has correctly picked the winning candidate in all but two presidential elections since the 1890s.
America’s foremost social activist, Eugene V. Debs, was the President of the first United States Industrial Union, five times Socialist candidate for President, anti-war spokesman in World War I, prison reform advocate and pioneer for women’s rights. (He is also remembered for receiving nearly a million votes in the presidential election of 1920. At the time Debs, “federal prisoner 9653,” was serving time for an anti-war speech he delivered in Canton, Ohio.)
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has the distinction of having one of the few saints that came from the United States: St. Theodore Guerin, S.P. missionary and founder of Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Indiana State Teachers College and Indiana State University are on the national map of basketball lore because of two legendary icons: John Wooden and Larry Bird.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been ranked No. 1 among engineering colleges by U.S. News & World Report for 21 consecutive years.
June 8, 2020, was another historical landmark for Terre Haute. It was the 75th anniversary of Sir Alexander Fleming’s visit to Commercial Solvents. The life-saving medicine the plant produced prevented the deaths of thousands of our armed forces in World War II. Our community can take pride in celebrating the extraordinary contribution management and workers made to the Allies in the war.
— Bill Youman, Terre Haute
Economic reform will improve lives
There is no culture, no cultural phenomena unrelated to the economy. There is no culture of injustice unsupported and/or uncaused by economic forces; no cultural reform without proportional economic reform.
The culture of white racism and police brutality will not significantly change without proportional improvement in the economy of poor black lives stuck on the dole, unemployment and minimum wages. There must be jobs providing adequate income to sustain a family’s food, health and housing to afford defeating all the knees on their, and our, necks.
— Tom Morgan, Montezuma
III
