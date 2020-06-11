Don’t brand all police officers
I’m writing in response to the recent protests and rioting following the tragic murder of George Floyd. There is no doubt that the officers involved should be punished. My problem is the branding of all police officers as being somehow racist and should be abolished or defunded. What a bunch of crap. Those who spout this kind of nonsense are complete idiots.
My son-in-law is a police officer on the THPD. I was with him early in his career when an African American man approached him, shook his hand and thanked him for treating him with dignity when he arrested him. I believe that the vast majority of police officers are good men, trying to do the best job possible to protect all citizens, no matter their race, religion or sexual orientation, it doesn’t matter. They are sworn to serve and protect.
Black lives matter, sure they do. All lives matter. What about David Dorn? A 76-year-old black retired police officer working security at Lee’s Pawn shop in St. Louis. He was murdered when several men, who broke into the shop to pillage and steal everything they could get their hands on. What about Patrick Underwood, a black man another black man killed in Oakland? What about the three black men shot in Indianapolis? What about the south side of Chicago where they recently had 82 shootings with 22 people killed in a 48-hour period? Where is the outrage? Where is the go-fund-me accounts set up for them? Where is the outrage from the Hollywood elite? Who offered to pay for their funerals? Nobody has donated over $10 million to their families.
We do need unity in this country. President Trump and the Republicans have done more for the minority commutes then any other president in our history. Those are facts that are indisputable.
Wake up, Democrats, we need school choice among other things. Our government has been fighting the war on poverty since the 1960s, trillions of dollars spent without results. People need a hand up, not a hand out.
— Richard Hoffman, Clinton
End racism and Trump presidency
Regarding Trump’s speech about bringing in the military on riots, he does not mention to this nation that we all need to come together to end racism once and for all.
And then standing with a Bible in his hand in front of a church, he did have a Bible in his hand, but not in his heart. As far as I see him, he is satanic and evil.
The Republicans don’t deserve such a President nor does anyone citizen of this country, either.
Black citizens of this country, get out and vote.
— John Glazner, Terre Haute
