How do you stop these atrocities?
The recent atrocity in Texas has bought the gun-control debate to the center of controversy again.
The atrocities have occurred in the past, memories of the Texas Tower come to mind where a sick killer claimed 18 lives armed with a bolt action rifle, a pump rifle, a carbine, a semi automatic shotgun, two pistols a revolver and a machete knife. I don’t remember any mass killings between Texas and Columbine, where two sick individuals murdered 15 people with two pistols, two shotguns and a carbine, This atrocity seemed to be a door that opened up for many of the coming atrocities.
Then we had the Virginia Tech murders with a lone sicko killed 32 people with two pistols. The Navy Yard murders where a sick individual with a pump shotgun killed 8 individuals. The horrendous atrocity of Sandy Hook where 26 were murdered by a sick individual with an AR rifle, and last week where 21 kids were slaughtered with an AR rifle.
Many if not most of these sick individuals gave off signals that should have triggered an intervention by someone in authority. Some People on the internet were aware of their rants and did nothing. Things can and should be done, but as you can see, the variety of weapons used pretty much includes all weapons. Any weapon that takes a magazine can take a larger magazine.
The politicians would like to start curtailing your Second Amendment bit by bit by banning certain weapons and weapons registration which leads to gun confiscation as has happened in Australia, England, Venezuela and other countries. One of Adolf Hitler’s first acts was gun confiscation and his plan has been followed by dictators the world over.
Atrocities, like millions of people marching off to death camps or Rwanda, where over 800,000 people were mainly burned and hacked to death by their friends and neighbors. Atrocities are happening all over the world today in Europe, Africa, and South America where the victims are mainly unarmed individuals who have no Second Amendment. Our neighbor Mexico is an example, strict gun control that (yes they get weapons illegally from the US, thank you President Obama his AG Eric Holder who ran Fast & Furious) keeps honest citizens from obtaining firearms. The Cartels can get any weapons, and do, from machine guns to RPGs, from anywhere in the world.
Mexico has had 11 journalists killed so far this year and 91 politicians killed and thousands of unnamed others, strange you never hear that from our mainstream media who continually point out what a flawed country we are even as millions risk their life to get here, why would they want to come here? What are they fleeing?
Our many gun-control laws and immigration laws, and others, are not enforced in the manner they should be and this leads us to the point we are at now. Our politicians take an oath to the Constitution of the United States of America, I don’t think they even read it. The way to keep schools safer is, in this day and age, is to have armed guards and volunteer teachers who are well trained.
An atrocity I didn’t mention above was a murderer who killed 86 and injured 458 individuals, in a couple minutes, without a gun, in France. If people just want to kill people, how do you stop them? If they have a brain they will figure out a way. I hope there is someone there who can stop them.
— Tom Egan, Paris, Ill.
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.