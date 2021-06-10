The ingredients for insurrection
It’s simple. When Trump asserts he is going to be “reinstated” as president by August, it behooves one to think that it matters when leaders fertilize hatred and prejudice as he had during his term in office.
If any political figures base their appeal on the cultivation of resentment, they are releasing deadly toxins into our society without regard to who might be harmed; and where violence is the first and only option — you get January 6.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
