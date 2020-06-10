Preparing for all kinds of threats
As Hoosiers take shelter from COVID-19, it’s also important to prepare for other threats that visit our communities each spring in the form of flooding and tornadoes. Dealing with severe weather disasters is challenging in the best of times, but with health care workers and first responders stretched thin, appropriate planning takes on new importance today.
Yes, spring is here, and for the Midwest, that means a higher risk of floods and tornadoes. Forecasting from The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center calls for “above-average precipitation in the central and eastern United States.” And while this year may not match the historic 2019 floods, significant rainfall events could still trigger flood conditions and put people and communities at risk.
Tornadoes are also a threat to the Hoosier state, and spring is prime tornado season. In 2017, 220 people needed emergency shelter from a very destructive tornado in Kokomo, requiring massive response and recovery operations. And recently, at the end of March, two EF-2 tornadoes hit Newburgh and required some 3,000 people to respond — while keeping appropriate social distance — to a disaster that still has that community reeling.
While community preparedness is always essential, this spring we need to think about it in the context of a pandemic. Response and recovery would take longer and be much more complicated than usual. Supply lines may not be functioning; hospitals may be overflowing and underequipped; and medical professionals may be swamped. Loss of income during this economic downturn creates additional stresses, especially for families who may be vulnerable to the sudden financial impact of a damaging weather event.
The question for all communities is: “Are we ready?” State and local governments, agencies and community partners across the country are poring over complexities the pandemic adds to emergency plans. Our systems are still in place; but they are certainly being adapted.
The Red Cross, for example, is considering how the virus would affect community response amidst continued social distancing. Clearly sheltering protocols and other efforts will be altered due to the pandemic, with coordinated guidance from public health officials.
The Red Cross will identify hotels as shelters instead of traditional locations like school gyms or community centers. Six-foot separation will be maintained for key functions (e.g., registration, food drop-off, etc.), and meals will be individually packaged. A temperature screening and monitoring system will put in place, with isolation areas built for symptomatic/diagnosed individuals.
Hoosiers can also ease the burden on emergency responders by preparing for severe weather events.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Emergency Management Agency offer tips regarding flooding, while ready.gov/plan has important general information on disaster preparedness. Easy steps like clearing out storm drains can reduce surface flooding. And Hoosiers can also sign up to give blood or volunteer at redcross.org.
Local governments can evaluate their capacity to handle the more frequent extreme weather we are seeing in the Midwest and help address the weak spots. The Hoosier Resilience Index, developed by Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute, is a good place to start.
By thinking ahead and taking action now, local governments and communities can reduce their vulnerabilities. Preparation for natural disasters is always important. In these uncertain times, it is essential.
— Janet McCabe, director, Environmental Resilience Institute, Indiana University
— Chad Priest, CEO, American Red Cross-Indiana Region
Do right thing for those around you
As an 80-year-old senior citizen who has lived in Terre Haute for almost 40 years, I express my thanks and gratitude to those businesses who are taking responsibility for the safety of its customers during this pandemic.
In particular, I say thank you to the management of Menards for requiring everyone to wear a mask in the store. I feel comfortable shopping there, knowing that I am wearing my mask to afford safety to others around me. My heartfelt thanks to all of you who are wearing masks in the presence of others and keeping a safe distance away. Masks are free at the Vigo County Health Department and other generous organizations in Terre Haute.
Masks have mitigated the COVID-19 virus in America and around the world, as evidenced by the drop in cases in New York city and South Korea. Credit goes to Gov. Holcomb and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) for establishing guidelines for wearing masks in the presence of others, wherever they are. And in a recent article in the TribStar, Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Brucken appealed to all of us not to become apathetic but to “please please pay attention to social distancing and masking” as more COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Vigo County.
On the other hand, and sad to say, I offer no thanks to other stores I have visited recently where no one is required to wear a mask. Even some of the employees in these stores do not wear masks. Why not? It’s the right thing to do. For the majority of us who do wear masks and maintain distance, it is uncomfortable walking close to someone without a mask. I care that you do not have to risk getting the virus from me so I wear a mask; why not try to protect me in the same way?
Governor Cuomo expresses it succinctly — show some respect. Statistics have shown that about 2.8% (1,700 in Vigo County) of our population is walking around with the asymptomatic virus conditions which can be spread to others. It could be you, or me. Such a simple easy thing to do — wear a mask. Be a responsible and caring citizen of our city.
I admit to being a bit selfish, but I hope to live a few more years, to watch and enjoy my four children, 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren as they journey through life, and to further enjoy the companionship of my wife of 60 years, cherishing each and every day we have together.
Please, please, please wear a mask and stay at least six feet away when you are around others, especially seniors, for the health of our fine city and the future of our country. It’s the right thing to do.
— Ron Martin, Terre Haute
No St. Benedict’s festival in 2020
Due to the COVID-19-related health and safety concerns for our parish and other volunteers as well as those who would be attending our St. Benedict Community Festival this summer, the decision was made to cancel the festival for this year.
We greatly appreciate everyone’s support for the past 23 years St. Ben’s has had the privilege of opening our beautiful church and parish family to the community as we gathered for food, drink, games, silent auction, youth activities and church tours. We hope that we will be able to resume our festival in 2021.
Part of our festival does, however, continue. In recent years, we’ve held a Capital Prize lottery giving away a total of $18,100 in prize money. This year is no exception to that part of our festival as we will continue to sell raffle tickets on line (Raffle@StBenedictth.org), through our volunteer sellers and at our parish office located at 111 S. 9th Street. Our prize drawings will be held on Sept. 26, 2020, with chances to win the grand prize of $10,000, 2nd place of $2,500, or 3rd place of $1,500. Early bird drawings totaling $2,600 have already be awarded.
Capital Prize sales go to support our many parish ministries and the upkeep of our parish campus. Hope to see you all in 2021 at our 24th St. Ben’s Community Festival.
— Dan Weber, festival co-chair
— David Gorrell
Team Captain, Capital
Prize Lottery team
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Terre Haute
