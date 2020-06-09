Nuns’ objections hard to understand
Concerning the letter to editor (May 16-17) from the good Sisters of Providence: “Troublesome praise for Trump”:
Hate to be a pessimist but climate change, man assisted or not, is going to happen. In the past we have had ice ages, meteors, Carrington events, volcanic events and others that would have killed millions, if not billions, today and at some point will happen again. Not to say we should not do all we can to stop pollution, except commit economic suicide while China and other countries pollute even more.
By driving American (diverse, not really American) companies overseas we contribute more to pollution. China and some other countries have no problem signing treaties with no problem of breaking them when convenient. Seventy years ago the population was 2-plus billion, now it’s 7-plus billion. Do you think 70 years from now it will be 14-plus billion?
The good Sisters’ objection to the death penalty is hard to fathom if you believe in God. How does this work if a life sentence without parole inmate kills a fellow inmate, guard or nurse? Solitary forever, now that’s cruel. If you believe in God, wouldn’t you think that someone on death row 12-plus years has time to get with God and be forgiven? As opposed to some of the people they murdered who never had the opportunity to get with God, thus they may have gone to Hell? Tough luck for that guy.
My thought on the good Sisters is if they are so vocal against the death penalty why aren’t they outside every abortion clinic? Do they support partial birth abortion? Are they like our former President who supported a bill in Illinois that a baby who lives through a botched abortion should be left to die?
How about China’s one baby policy that resulted in millions of baby girls being aborted or left to die? The good Sisters, by their silence on abortion, truly approve of it, but I understand that anyone who is anti-abortion is immediately set upon by their brethren, so it’s a stance they can’t take. But if they do I will look forward to their letter condemning abortion. I don’t think you can support anti-death penalty and pro-abortion.
— Tom Egan, Paris, Illinois
Repairing our torn community fabric
In Terre Haute recently, peaceful, meaningful and lawful demonstrations were held in several parts of our city. Those of us who plead, pray and cry for a better society for every individual in it must begin, two at a time, with one handshake at a time, and a soulful commitment, to repair the tears in the fabric of humanity, and further, must realize that that act must be looked at as a constant requirement to maintain that humanity.
We now live in a world in which the actions of one individual can be seen instantly by millions and can render upon our societies the reactions of those who can be easily influenced by evil and lead into situations that create a loss of order and moral judgment; of good individuals who seek nothing more than a better life; a world in which the act of a single individual can evoke the reactions of millions in a city, state, country and indeed the entire world.
In this world there are human emotions, immoral acts of crime, provocative language and many other real and even imaginary situations, which we, as a single race of human beings, will never, ever completely eradicate from our society. Hate, prejudice, murder and many other crimes will exist where mankind chooses to gather. These crimes all exist in the Bible, the Koran, mythology and many great works of literature as well as in every spot on this planet, to some degree, where two or more people choose to live.
Those who choose to seek a position of leadership will deal with these traits of mankind in a certain manner, so as to create a stronger base for our societies to prosper while those who seek a position of power will use and manipulate these traits of weakness to rule over societies and take away even our innate, God-given freedoms.
I believe that we live in the greatest society and country ever created by man. This is seen today by the information that is made public, and the fact that, for this particular incident, we have seen the arrest and charges brought against the individual(s) responsible. We are able to freely demonstrate in cities thousands of miles apart and when conducted peacefully count on the protection of law enforcement, as is our guaranteed, constitutional right.
Any group which believes or shows that lies and misinformation, or that masked violence and force, should be used to create change in our nation, through anything but peaceful means, must be thought of as evil; and that they do not stand for anything other than evil, are the true enemies of peace for black, white, tan and every other shade of human being on this planet, and have no place on it.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Lots of ‘good apples’ around
In response to “Mobs showing no respect for others” by letter writer Dwayne Owens, I wholeheartedly agree with all he said.
“One individual act of police brutality” (which appears to be being dealt with appropriately) is not worthy of the chaos and mass destruction that followed. There are bad apples (murderers, racists, bigots, mean people). Always have been, always will be.
However, I feel there is an overwhelming bunch of good apples everywhere, too. As Mr. Rogers said, “Look for the helpers” (you will find them everywhere).
— Jan Lane, Rosedale
