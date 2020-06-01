Wormser has strong qualifications for coroner
I am writing this letter in support of Theresa (Shelly) Wormser for coroner on the Democratic ticket in the primary. I have known Shelly for many years. She is a very caring person with the qualifications, dedication, credentials and experience that the rest of the candidates (Republican or Democrat) do not have.
Please vote for Theresa (Shelly) Wormser for coroner on the Democratic ticket in the primary.
— Karla Puckett, Terre Haute
