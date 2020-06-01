Sheehan has the experience to serve
This past Thursday, I took a trip to one of Terre Haute’s local polling centers to proudly cast my vote in the general election. Booths will be closing on Tuesday, June 2, so I felt compelled to write this to encourage those who have not yet voted to please consider electing Matt Sheehan as our new Vigo County Superior Court Judge.
I’ve known Matt since 2005, and during that time, he has worked as a trial attorney, public defender, deputy prosecutor, and a Division 5 judge. That is a lot of growth in 15 years. Because of this impressive resume, I feel confident in saying that Matt’s experience in our local courts will motivate him to serve as a fair and compassionate judge.
Lodge 85 of the Terre Haute Fraternal Order of Police agrees that his presidings have been an asset to the community by endorsing his campaign. Admirably, his work in the PAIR program has tremendously helped those with mental health issues who struggle with substance abuse, which inspired the Wabash Valley recovery community to name him as the public official for the year of 2020. This is an issue that I have been very concerned about for a long time, as awareness of and resources for mental health struggles have been overlooked for far too long in American culture as a whole. Having a judge like Matt Sheehan is a step in the right direction in handling these very sensitive legal cases.
Matt’s moral integrity is an important aspect of his character which has made him a great judge. Our community has benefited so much from the work he has done so far, and I am absolutely thrilled to see the good things he will continue to do for us once elected to our superior court.
— Rachel Cooley, Terre Haute
