We don’t have to live in past
It’s 1829 again. In 1829, the Indiana Colonization Society was formed in Indianapolis. They advocated sending black people back to Africa. It was based on the idea that an integrated society was impractical and impossible. In the early 1800s, the black population in the United States increased dramatically. Their progress was met with hostility, as many whites were not used to sharing space with blacks outside of slavery. Many did not believe that free Africans had a place in America; viewing the existence of free blacks as undermining the system of slavery, and inspiring slaves to revolt.
In the North, many whites feared that they would lose jobs to free African Americans. Many whites were also opposed to integrating blacks within the population. But, as a result of the Second Great Awakening from 1800-1840, a wave of religious fervor swept the country, and many enslaved African Americans converted to Christianity. Many religious people in America struggled to reconcile slavery with their beliefs. The abolitionist movement emerged out of the Second Great Awakening.
The culmination of this prejudice in Indiana was Article XIII of the Indiana Constitution of 1851, which prohibited blacks from entering or settling in Indiana. In 1852, the Indiana General Assembly formed the Indiana Colonization Board and began providing funds to help send blacks back to Africa.
It’s 1829 again. Recently at a political rally, a large group of Americans started chanting “Send her back” over and over again. They were talking about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from Minnesota. She was born in Mogadishu, and spent her early years in Somalia. Her family came to New York when she was 10 years old, then lived in Virginia for a while, before moving to Minneapolis. She became a U.S. citizen in 2000 at the age of 17. She graduated from Edison High School in Minneapolis and received her bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University. She was elected to Congress in 2016, beating her Republican opponent 78%-22%.
It’s 1829 again. When Americans chant “send her back”, they are echoing the same beliefs that some Americans held before the Civil War. These beliefs led to a polarized society, which ultimately led to the Civil War. What’s behind this?
Fear is behind this. We are afraid of people who are different than us, who look different, and who believe differently. Anxiety is behind this. We worry that we are not getting ahead in life and we look for people to blame. We have a “zero sum” mindset. This mindset says that if you get ahead, I will fall behind. It is a mindset of scarcity. It believes we are all fighting for the same shrinking resources, and the only way I can get ahead, is to keep you down or send you back somewhere else. It is a pessimistic attitude.
In the mid-1800s, a group of people like Abraham Lincoln began to emerge with a different mindset. Christians, inspired by the Second Great Awakening, began to organize to eliminate slavery. They rejected the idea that our country should divide into two countries and we didn’t need to send people back. There were enough resources here for everyone. They operated out of faith, not fear. They operated out of hope instead of anxiety. They had a mindset of abundance, not scarcity. They were people of courage and moral character. They were willing to stick their necks out. They were willing to show people there was a better way to live.
It’s 1829 again. But, it doesn’t have to be. We can do better than this. We can overcome prejudice. We can grow and move forward together. Your success does not take away from my success. We can think outside the box and discover new solutions. We can increase our imagination and our creativity. We can bring people together who wouldn’t normally get along and build positive, healthy relationships. People’s minds can change. New leaders can emerge.
Hope is popping up in local communities all over our country. People are learning to come together in ways they have not come together before. People are learning to deal with complex problems with new ways. People are learning how to adapt. People are collaborating across political, racial, and socio-economic lines. Instead of asking, “Why?”, people are asking, “Why not?” There are local communities who are doing the long, hard work of rejuvenation, of re-building what has been broken, and creating a more positive future. We don’t have to repeat the mistakes of the past. It’s 1829 again. But, it doesn’t have to be.
— Clark Cowden, Terre Haute
GOP had chance to fix immigration
I watched our former governor and current Vice President Mike Pence on TV this past weekend commenting on his visit to the camps on our Southern border. He said he spoke to people in the family camp and many of the women had positive things to say about their living conditions.
Since he doesn’t speak Spanish I wonder how he knew what they were saying or did the government interpreters tell him what Trump wanted him to hear?
According to Trump, all immigrants are illiterate anyway. Putting that aside as a question he can’t answer after visiting the men’s facility he started placing the blame on the Democrats and said they should solve this problem immediately.
Why don’t we move on to a question a lot of Americans would like to ask him? Since after the 2016 election the Republicans had control of not only the White House, but also both houses of Congress, for two years, what excuse are they using for not fixing the immigration crisis themselves?
I’m certain most Americans would like to hear that story.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
What do owe to the world?
My parents impressed upon me time after time after time that the world didn’t owe me anything.
Seeing as how our property taxes may rise, I have came to the conclusion that I owe the world my everything.
— Mark Burns, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.