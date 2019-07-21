Trump’s actions have helped us all
I am writing in response to a letter that appeared in the Tribune-Star opinion page on Friday, July 12, 2019. I would like to address some of the comments made in this letter. The main point I want to address is the statement, “abuse doled out by this president (Trump) and his base has created a huge wound that will require many years from which to recover.”
Wounds? Really? Would the hostages brought home from Korea agree with this statement? Would veterans agree with this when the president has enacted the Veterans Choice Program for their health care as well as a veterans hotline? Ask Pastor Andrew Brunson how he feels about finally being freed. How about all the manufacturing jobs that have returned? Ask the coal miners how things have turned around for them. Then there are the records set on Wall Street and all the jobs that have been created. I could say more but I must move on.
I just want to make a brief comparison of Byron York and “Sandy” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Byron York graduated from the University of Chicago and the University of Alabama. AOC graduated cum laude from Boston University. Byron York is a political columnist, author and commentator. AOC was a bartender.
“Sandy” proclaimed loudly of the inhumane treatment given to the detainees housed on the southern border. Yet she voted against aid to help them. Someone explain that if you can.
I see Amazon has a seven-page store selling AOC merchandise. I remember she managed to keep Amazon from coming to New York. Who was wounded by that?
Lastly, Merry Christmas!
— Joyce Wallace, Terre Haute
Load up illegals, send them away
OK. This is for all of the caring people that are so against what the government is doing in detention camps and care of these illegal immigrants.
What if the U.S. government said, “Well, folks, we are going to have to cut some expenses as in, welfare, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, disability, food stamps, etc., so we are going to start sending entire families to all of the caring people’s homes who will be happy to provide all of the necessities of life (i.e. food, clothing, health care, schooling, insurance, housing, on and on.)
“So glad to all who participate, for before long the illegal immigrants are going to outnumber the population of several states.”
So think about this. What really needs to be done is to load all illegals onto a cargo plane, fly to Mexico City airport, dump them out and inform the Mexican government, “here are your citizens, please care for them, we are running out of money and don’t know how long we can care for two countries.”
— Ralph Allen, Marshall, Illinois
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.