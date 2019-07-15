Thank you from CANDLES
On behalf of CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center and the Kor family, we would like to extend a great thank you to those who have shared condolences and memories and to those who attended the candle lighting remembrance, visitation, and funeral for Eva Kor. It was a bittersweet weekend, with sadness and tears for the passing of a dear friend and hero to many, but also with happiness and hope from reunions and a new urgency to spread Eva’s message and life lessons as far and wide as possible. The museum will carry on with the mission that Eva began, and we thank you for your continued support of CANDLES.
For 24 years, CANDLES has helped inspire visitors to learn about the Holocaust and Eva’s story of survival and overcoming darkness. Eva’s life was marked by tragedy, but also by hope. Her life lessons to never give up, be kind, and forgive others inspired thousands of people across the globe.
Words cannot adequately express our grief for Eva’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to know and work with her. We will honor her memory by continuing her life’s work through CANDLES. We are moving forward with plans to expand the museum’s reach and grow our mission. CANDLES will remain dedicated to keeping her legacy alive.
If you would like to share thoughts, memories or sympathies, please email Leah Simpson at leah@candlesholocaustmuseum.org.
— Leah Simpson, executive director
For the Board of Directors, CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center
Prove claims or apologize to Trump
First, congratulations to letter writer Earl Beal for an excellent contribution on the July 5 Opinion page.
Seems I have struck a nerve of letter writer John Garner. I found his blurb amusing. Could anyone make sense out of his incoherent babbling? Whew! Wonder if AOC was one of his students.
While we are enjoying a moment of levity, Mr. Garner, why don’t you write an essay about how great it would have been if only Crooked Hillary had been elected President? And how great it would have been for all the corrupt heads of the Justice Department, FBI and CIA to have stayed in power? Don’t forget to include in your essay how brilliant it was of the Clinton campaign to pay for a false dossier including contributions furnished by Russian agents, you know, the people you mention in your screed.
Mr. Garner, you are the second one here to accuse President Trump of treason, a death penalty charge. As I challenged Ms. Thomas, produce your proof of such a charge here or apologize. She did not have the decency to do it and I’ll bet you don’t either. How about explaining how candidate Trump made a “deal” with the Electoral College. Was that in “The Art of the Deal”? Also, keep up your degradation of Trump supporters. That worked out really well in the last election.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
