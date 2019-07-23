Stand up and reject bad plan
Here is where things stand with plans to build a megajail in Vigo County.
Two county commissioners have fallen in love with a particular jail design. They were told by taxpayers, economists, clergy members and educators and many others their plan was too expensive and implementing the plan would have a strong negative effect on the community’s ability to fund key priorities like schools, mental health/addiction treatment, help for the homeless, improvements to parks and infrastructure. Rather than explain how we could fund their megajail and still afford other nice things these two commissioners put their heads down and pushed ahead.
Terre Haute City Council President Martha Crossen reached out to try to bring county and city leaders together to address serious questions and see if coordination of efforts could be achieved. She was rebuffed by two commissioners. They made it exceedingly clear they were finished answering questions.
This all comes at a tough time. The megajail will take more than 20 years and $100 million to pay off. The city needs a new police station. Neither the mayor nor the two commissioners seemed remotely interested in a mutual venture. There could be considerable economic benefits for city and county but those will become impossible if rezoning allows building on the site on the edge of town to proceed.
After more than 2 1/2 years they could not garner public support. After several failures these two politicians are asking the City Council to approve a site more than 3 miles from the government center that could fit their beloved design. It is a badly flawed plan that would have a significantly negative impact on the city’s finances. It would have to cover daily trips to and from the courthouse and take officers further from the center of town following each arrest. Police can currently walk prisoners directly to court. The two commissioners’ plan will require the city police to purchase at least one specialized van and then staff it. Resources that could be used differently if the new jail was built near the current one would not be due to two stubborn politicians who turned a blind eye on their jails problems for years even though both were in positions of power and could have taken action.
They bullied taxpayers. Now, rather than trying to convince the public and City Council of the merits of their case they are once again playing the bully. Although there is very strong opposition to moving the jail to the edge of town the commissioners are threatening the council with an even worse plan. If they don’t get their way the two commissioners threatened to move their megajail even farther away, essentially arguing if they won’t approve this crazy plan they will do something even crazier. Public be damned. Taxpayers are not special in this process.
The problem with bullies is they won’t change their behavior on their own and show little regard for the consequences. Most citizens feel their opinions and priorities just don’t matter. They feel politicians ignore them to give in to unseen political alliances and rich and powerful special interests.
Although the City Council cannot choose a jail plan they can respond to the public interest and reject a bad plan. In doing so they will send a powerful message that the public was heard and civic involvement can make a difference. They can show that taxpayers do matter. They can show our community can move beyond the old politics of closed-door decision making, bullying and rich special interests and that common sense, compromise and openness are possible here.
Let your thoughts be known. Your City Council should not be hostages of two stubborn politicians. Taxpayers do matter and a bad plan should be rejected.
— Mike Gordon, Terre Haute
Jail should be in city’s center
When City Hall was built, it was built near the center of town so the citizens could be served professionally and well.
When the courthouse was built, it was built near the center of town so the citizens could be served professionally and well.
When the jails were built, they were built near the center of town and near the courthouse so the jail could operate professionally and well.
The new jail should be built on the government campus so City Hall, the courthouse and the jail can continue to operate professionally and well.
— Bob Dumas, Terre Haute
Thanks for fairly presenting views
Some local newspapers are notorious for not publishing letters to the editor.
They’re afraid they will upset Republican customers. The exception is the Tribune-Star.
You always print two sides of every issue, the hallmark of fairness.
Thank you for protecting our freedom of speech.
— Anita L. Griffith, Vermilion, Illinois
