Obsessed with sex orientation
What difference does an individual’s sexual orientation make when it comes to the following examples:
Playing soccer in the women’s World Cup finale?
Serving as a member of our Armed Forces?
Being a school teacher to our children?
Being a member of the clergy? Running as a candidate for president of the USA?
Being a correctional worker in a prison? Et cetera.
The answer is:
Absolutely no difference whatsoever.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.