Obsessed with sex orientation

What difference does an individual’s sexual orientation make when it comes to the following examples: 

Playing soccer in the women’s World Cup finale?

Serving as a member of our Armed Forces?

Being a school teacher to our children?

Being a member of the clergy? Running as a candidate for president of the USA?

Being a correctional worker in a prison? Et cetera.

The answer is:

Absolutely no difference whatsoever.

— William Greenwell, Terre Haute

III

The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.

Tags