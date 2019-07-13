Don’t return Terre Haute to its tawdry past
I was born and raised in Terre Haute during a time when Terre Haute was known as “sin city”, with its plethora of brothels, gambling, corruption in government; a city controlled by the Democratic Party.
My husband and I are against having a casino in Terre Haute because gambling is an addiction which will result in economic ruination for families whose members engage in that activity. An increase in crime will also result from gambling.
Let’s not create a situation that would bring Terre Haute’s tawdry past to mind again, but rather focus on the convention center and all the potential benefits it could bring economically, culturally and educationally. Let’s go in the right direction and not back to the past. Do we want to be known as “sin city” again?
Terre Haute has three colleges and a university, all of which have a positive impact on our community. Do we want a casino which will have a negative impact? Do we want to expose these college students to gambling?
We also are opposed to the establishment of a strip club in Terre Haute. Fortunately, this was voted down by the City Council. However, the proponents of the strip club can re-apply in one year.
What are the supporters of the casino and the strip club trying to do? Make Terre Haute “sin city” again?
People of Terre Haute and Vigo County, we do not need a casino and a strip club. Our town was cleaned up and we want it to remain clean, not return to its tawdry past. We will vote “No” for a casino in Terre Haute. We urge the voters to vote “No” on this issue this November. Let’s stand up for decency and moral responsibility.
— Earlene and Teddy Olson, Terre Haute
