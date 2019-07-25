Crack down on distracted drivers
I’m writing this letter after once again having to do evasive driving to avoid a less than intelligent driver who, while looking at their phone, pulled a left turn in front of me.
This has got to end. People already can’t drive worth a crap, let alone with phones. I would wager that 70 percent of Terre Haute and the country could not pass a standard written driver’s test. People are dying because somebody feels that they have the right to talk or text while driving. Well, you don’t.
Even Illinois has figured it out. This should have been a nationwide law. It’s a no-brainer. And the ever-hungry bureaucrats should be thrilled with a law against handheld devices while driving. The revenue would be pouring in.
It’s time, way passed time. So call your governor, write your senator, flood them with your opinion, and demand that this is done.
It just might allow some folks to live another day.
— William J. Fussman Jr., Seelyville
Response saved distressed animals
On Thursday, July 18, 2019, when the heat index was in the 100s, Terre Haute Animal Control received a call for service about animals with no water.
We arrived at an address where there were several range animals with no water. We contacted the Terre Haute Fire Department who in turn contacted the Honey Creek Fire Department about our dilemma. Honey Creek Fire Department sent a water tanker truck out immediately and filled the troughs with water. The Prairieton Fire department also responded to this call.
I would like to take this time to thank all the firemen and the neighbors who offered and did assist us in making sure these animals were going to live through these extremely hot temperatures.
It is vital to all animals’ well-being that they always have water available to them. The Honey Creek Fire Department tanker 91, and all the other people who helped, saved these animals from a horrible outcome. Please be mindful of your animals, they depend on us to take care of them.
— Laurie Tharp, Code Enforcement/Animal Control
Terre Haute
Stop griping, do something
If some people are so all-fired concerned about what is happening on the border, then why don’t they get off their rumps and go help on the border or donate money to help or get a non-profit going to go help?
It’s because it’s easier to find fault and gripe for the government to fix it, that’s why. Plus there’s not as much publicity made to go down and change diapers, wash hands and so on.
— Judie Prewett, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.