Change makes America great
Recently, as we observed the 50th anniversary of the day Apollo 11 landed on the moon, my thoughts turned back to another day a few years earlier.
I had been a typical overbearing oldest brother, persecuting my smaller younger brother. But, wrestling in the yard one day, I realized that he was rapidly growing to be my equal, if not stronger. It was time to make amends. He accepted, my nose avoided a well-deserved scrubbing in the mud, and we became a small “band of brothers.”
Herein lies the lesson for today. Most of Trump’s support comes from those who came to the U.S. from Europe. They fear the loss of their cultural dominance as the United States becomes a nation of people who came here from all over the world, rather as I feared the loss of dominance to my brother. Nevertheless, the best choice for us now, as it was for me then, is to behave decently and work together.
The July 14 Tribune-Star provided the exemplar of what truly makes America great. The Apollo program was led by two Americans, one the son of Jewish immigrants and the other an immigrant Nazi SS Sturmbannführer. Wernher von Braun had led the V-2 rocket program that slaughtered well over 10,000 slave laborers in the Mittelwerke rocket factory. Abe Silverstein rescued fellow Jews from European persecution. It’s hard to imagine two people more destined to hate each other, but together they put our astronauts on the Moon. One-sixth of the world’s population was glued to their TV for America’s greatest moment.
The differences between Silverstein and von Braun were astronomical. How much easier would it be for us to ignore skin color and the differences in the ceremonies with which Jews, Christians, and Muslims worship the God of Abraham, and work together to keep America great? The simple fact is that the health and prosperity of Americans depends heavily on immigrant doctors, engineers, and scientists of every color and religion. Make them unwelcome, and we will soon be poorer and less healthy.
We have a stark choice: fight the inevitable, or choose civil behavior, peace, and prosperity. Mr. Trump’s toxic program of racial and religious prejudice would have us abandon the principles that made America truly great 50 years ago for the petty (and unachievable) goal of making a much-diminished America white again.
— George Bakken, Terre Haute
Don’t make the innocents pay
I read a letter to the editor in the paper about abortion.
This is the way I believe ... in God’s eyes, abortion is murder.
If a woman doesn’t want children, don’t have sex.
Don’t make those little innocent lives pay, they are the innocent ones in this.
This is how I feel about this subject.
— Christy May Daugherty, Terre Haute
