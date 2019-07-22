Cemetery needs greater attention
I live in a small town north of Terre Haute about 8 miles off of Indiana 63.
This little town is known as Shepardsville and I have lived here most of my life. I have family roots here that go way back and that means I have family members who are buried here in the little cemetery on the south part of town.
The other day I had went for a walk and I walked through the cemetery and couldn’t help but notice the sad shape it was in. The barrels for the trash were full and running over, one was sitting lopsided because it had sunk into the ground.
Can a person just look at this and think, hey, maybe it needs emptied or replaced because it has sat there so long? Whoever cuts the grass does a crappy job. Take a little bit of pride in your work. Is it asking too much not to stick the small dirty flags that are put out for the veterans in the fence?
I drive around and notice other cemeteries that are maintained so much better. I have lost count of the times that Spangler Cemetery has been mowed and I’m not even sure that Shepardsville’s been mowed once, let alone twice. Maybe some don’t care about it or what it looks like but there are still some who do.
So whoever is in charge making sure that the cemetery is being maintained, maybe you need to go look at if for yourself and see if it meets your standards. This is a reflection on you and I would hope you might care and see that this gets corrected and kept maintained.
— Starla Wright, Shepardsville
Social Security, Medicare, socialism
I’m responding to Richard Hoffman, a party first, America last, Trump supporter.
Richard assumes that anyone who won’t abandon their morals, ethics, decency and fair play, in order to support a vindictive, tyrannical, bottom of the barrel dictator, is a liberal socialist.
As I’ve stated in previous articles, I’m not a Democrat, but do believe in some “socialist” programs, namely Medicare and Social Security.
Both of these life-saving programs were enacted by the Democrats. The GOP wants to destroy these programs by privatizing them.
No one should get a “free ride” and no one should be taken for a ride, due to laws that favor the wealthy, and a “President,” who thinks he’s above the law.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
Keep heat on commissioners
To Charlie Williams and the Citizens for Better Government:
Keep on the elected officers on the Vigo County jail project. Somebody needs to keep them honest.
— Charlie Barth, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.