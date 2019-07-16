Blood supply needs donors
Diseases like sickle cell anemia require rare blood traits that demand diversity within our blood supply. Increasing African-American donations is vital because blood types O and B, the blood types of about 70 percent of African-Americans, are also the blood types most in demand.
African-American blood donors are also more likely to be a match for most people living with sickle cell disease, which makes them the perfect donors to help sickle cell patients in need of routine or emergency blood transfusions. African-American blood donations are crucial to ensure the closest blood matching for successful blood transfusion outcomes.
We are always in need of diversifying Indiana’s daily blood supply. We are also constantly encouraging everyone who can to donate life-saving blood on a regular basis. The need for blood donations now is especially important. Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Hospitals throughout Indiana rely on blood donations for surgery patients, trauma victims and those battling a variety of diseases.
It’s also summertime, a time when we see a sharp decline in blood donations. Throughout the academic year, we rely heavily on high school and college students for 30 percent of our blood supply. But when school’s out, there are no high school or college blood drives.
Donating blood is easy and only takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give; parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood.
People need people. Please help save lives and help diversify our blood supply by becoming a blood donor. We are truly stronger together.
— Dr. Charles Miraglia, Terre Haute
No more money for local schools
I have followed the news about our schools for some time now. I have seen pictures of water pipes leaking and damages to the restrooms, to just pick out two subjects, and wanted money to fix all problems shown. Working in maintenance for most of my life, I wondered why the staff let it become so run down? “A stitch in time saves nine!” How could they spend (with kickbacks) over $100,000 to trim trees and ignore basic problems?
Danny Tanoos and his gang are gone now, but what was left behind is still there. Roof leaks will pop up again due to design as was brought up a few years ago. The school at 19th and Eighth Avenue has a metal roof. Driving past I saw patches where the paint had left the metal bare or just the primer coat on the sheet. It will rust, so fix it. I helped make that type of roofing/siding at Stran Steel.
I was schooled at St. Patrick and Schulte. Those buildings are still in use, as are the others. Sacred Heart School was built in 1923 and is now Club Soda. St. Ann’s is now a free clinic. The Catholics have built many schools, colleges and hospitals not only in Terre Haute but all over our nation. Let us not forget the food bank either. Warren School (may have the name wrong) just North of Wabash on 25th Street was upgraded with new windows and then sold, for what I heard, for $32,000. One building sitting on one city block.
There are some towns that do not tax retired citizens for schools, as they do not have children in school. The successful education of students is with the teachers, not the buildings.
As one college professor told his class, you paid for my teaching you, study and you will get your money’s worth. I get paid even if you fail.
I am retired and will vote “no” on the ballot. I have paid thousands over the years to just have it mishandled and enrich those in power. I know, it sounds just like the U.S. Congress.
— David Marter, Terre Haute
Questions about the referendum
As a concerned citizen who is very supportive of our public schools, I have questions that I feel were not adequately addressed in the Tuesday article regarding the expected referendum from the Vigo County School Corp.
• The news article on Tuesday, July 9, reported that a person with an assessed property value of $90,700 would pay an additional $43.32. In this example, I calculate an increase of $147.12 using the rate of $.1622 per $100 of assessed value. This is a huge difference. What am I missing that would account for this large discrepancy?
• This article also states that the current tax limit for the assessed value of property would not apply. Is there some loophole that the State of Indiana allows because voters are approving this referendum? Is that the main reason for the referendum?
• The referendum is for $7 million per year for 8 years. I have seen no explanation why it is for 8 years. Does some current obligation end after this period of time?
• Alternatively perhaps, is there some outside chance that the previous expectations for addressing the needed work on the high schools could be addressed with this additional funding? I have not seen anything to suggest this possibility, but it would be a huge selling point if it were true. Wishful thinking for sure.
I hope that my questions will be addressed before this November.
— Gordon Afdahl, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.