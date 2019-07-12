Argument makes a false analogy
My mother’s attorney had a plaque in his office that read, “Your name is your honor. Protect it.”
According to Walt Conner’s July 7 response to my June 19 letter to the editor, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh must have a fairly low reputation that precedes him. Without once mentioning Justice Kavanaugh’s name regarding the integrity of Supreme Court justices in the context of recent assaults on women’s rights, Kavanaugh’s reputation as a sexual assaulter must be pretty well-known if Mr. Conner presumed I was writing about Justice Kavanaugh without mentioning his name.
It seems Justice Kavanaugh would have done well following the advice of my mother’s attorney, so that when one talks about sexual assaulters, people like Mr. Conner do not presume that Justice Kavanaugh is the person to whom one is referring.
However, a rush to judgement is not the only problem with Mr. Conner’s letter, the entire letter is littered with logical fallacies so much, his letter would be a great prototype of writing a high school composition teacher could use to demonstrate faulty logic.
First, his circular reasoning is ever-apparent. My June 21 letter’s thesis regarded women’s rights. Mr. Conner’s letter never once mentions women’s rights — only a defense of Justice Kavanaugh, who has a horrible record on women’s rights. Mr. Conner tried to appear that he was presenting a rhetorical rebuttal to my letter but doesn’t: Circular reasoning.
Second, Mr. Conner makes a false analogy in his defense of Justice Kavanaugh. Mr. Conner obfuscates the prosecutorial standard for burden of proof (innocent until proven guilty) with the standards for a senate confirmation hearing (which generally holds the standard of innocent until proven innocent). A court room decides one’s guilt or innocence. A senate confirmation hearing determines one’s integrity to hold a public office. (Although, I am not sure Mr. Conner was making that analogy, or if he simply does not know the different standards between a courtroom and a senate confirmation.)
Third, ad hominem (attacking the man and not the issue) is the order of the day in Mr. Conner’s letter. Half of his letter is a personal attack on me, sugar-coated with a veiled threat, and as I mentioned above, Mr. Conner never once addresses the issue about which I wrote — assaults on women’s rights.
Perhaps the whole notion of women having armed revolution in America frightened Mr. Conner. My suggestion for that is pry one’s mind open.
Otherwise, one falls into witch-hunt mode and lives out the characteristics describe in the Rush song titled “Witch Hunt”: Quick to judge and slow to understand/Ignorance, prejudice and fear walk hand in hand.”
— John Pierce, West Terre Haute
