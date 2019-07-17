Analyzing the debate results
There’s a new debate strategy this young presidential campaign season: the Bentsen/Babbitt option. Don’t bother googling. I made it up.
Remember 1988 vice presidential candidate Lloyd Bentsen’s “You’re no Jack Kennedy” VP debate takedown of Dan Quayle? It’s arguably the mother of all debate knock-out one-liners.
Crowd reaction is a large part of the line’s legend, but that ignores two points:
1. Quayle hit Bentsen earlier in the debate over PAC money that the Texas senator had accepted, and eventually regretted; but since neither crowd noise nor pundit material was generated, the exchange was forgotten.
2. Quayle didn’t compare himself personally to John F. Kennedy; only their experience by the time they each ran for the White House.
No matter. Perception is reality in politics. Why let facts get in the way of a really good sound bite?
Another 1988 Democratic presidential candidate, Bruce Babbitt, also had a nose for news-cycle notoriety. Asked by NBC’s Tom Brokaw if any of the candidates supported raising taxes, Babbitt was the only one to stand up. The stunt didn’t match Bentsen’s stinging “Jack Kennedy” line, but it gave Babbitt’s campaign a much-needed, though temporary boost.
My Bentsen/Babbitt Option holds that candidates who attempt the knock-out line but fail may then default to a less risky Bruce Babbitt type stunt.
Many disagree, but I say that 2020 Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’ polished busing remarks toward Joe Biden were more theatrics than substance. Biden fumbled but countered well enough to stump another day.
Harris is still photogenic, tough and a strong communicator while Biden remains old, white, and generally likable. Most politicians will settle for half-a-loaf over nothing, even in a debate. I give Harris style points and a “Bruce Babbitt” door prize, but that’s all.
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.
Border agents bear no shame
This migrant invasion of the southern border of the United States has been a disaster for years. But only during these past two-plus years of the Trump administration has this situation compounded into a nightmare.
These immigrants, given their collective intent to enter the United States by whatever means necessary, are the ones who have put themselves into border detention centers. CBP bears no shame relative to its policies, practices, or procedures in its dealings with this overwhelming migrant insurgency. Border agents and general staff are doing a superlative job in spite of this do-nothing Congress.
Central Americans and Mexicans belong in Central America and Mexico, not here in the United States. They are the ones who migrated. They must accept the responsibility for their decisions and actions.
CBP manages border control. ICE enforces customs laws. Neither of which is trained for, nor should be involved with the responsibility of child care, or other egalitarian social welfare service activities.
To reassert, these are law enforcement agencies, not baby sitters mandated by federal law to change migrant dirty diapers.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
III
