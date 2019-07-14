America, we are better than this
“Give me your tired, your poor ...”
Let me begin by saying I’m 80 years old and few things surprise, or shock, me anymore. However, the past two-three years have forced me to admit I can still be shocked ... frequently.
I decided to write this after I read a recent Readers’ Forum letter in Tribune-Star. The writer agrees with our president that “illegal” immigrants should be rounded up by ICE and sent back to wherever they came from. These immigrants are people, not animals, and most of them fled their countries of origin because of poverty, gangs and desperate living conditions. The majority of them simply want a better life. They have traveled hundreds of miles with very little except the clothes on their backs. Many are families with small children. They get here only to face unspeakable treatment by the people in charge at the border. Children are taken from their parents and put in cages. Seven- and 8-year-olds are left to care for babies and toddlers. They are not bathed, fed properly, nor can they sleep because they have to lie on cold, concrete floors. Lights are left on. The very young cry for their mothers and fathers, and then locked up in another place because of their crying. Some are denied water and told to drink the water in the toilet. A young mother with an infant was crying because she couldn’t keep her baby warm. The baby’s hands and feet were blue from the cold. Unspeakable cruelty.
There are many stories about this abominable situation brought about by our president and one of his advisers, Stephen Miller. The two of them have implemented horrendous policies at our southern border thinking they will deter people from coming here. What will it take to end this crime against humanity? It rests at the feet of one Donald J. Trump.
A reminder ... unless we’re direct descendants of Native Americans, all of us have immigrants in our family trees. By some miraculous roll of the dice, most of us were born in this country. We didn’t have to fight for citizenship or walk thousands of miles to get to a place of safety and hope. The immigrants looking for asylum at our southern border, however, didn’t find safety and hope when they arrived. Instead, they were separated from their families and locked up in shameful conditions.
This is America. We’re better than this.
I am closing with the poem written by Emma Lazarus in 1883. She wrote it to raise money for a pedestal for our famous landmark and statue, a gift from the people of France. In 1903, a bronze plaque with these famous words cast upon it was mounted inside the pedestal’s lower level of the Statue of Liberty:
The New Colossus
Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Lest we forget....
— Deanna Thompson Mott, Brazil
