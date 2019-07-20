Abortion issue needs a more rational approach
Are you ready to focus on a subject, without acceptance by the many or the few? The purpose of this diatribe is to rock everyone’s boat to find resolution. Most will feel what’s written below is laced with facetiousness, subterfuge, and/or tongue-in-cheek self-indulgence, which is not the case. Historically, I will admit that I have used double entendre to provoke thought: Not today.
For 46 years, 18 months after my admittance to the practice of law, the United States has been crippled legally, emotionally, religiously, spiritually, financially and politically by abortion. Although my leaning is pro-choice with restrictions, my position one way or the other is not relevant nor should it be to this examination. Although the issues are more complex than can be dealt with here, resolution without justification of issue or issues can. It would seem that one school of thought deals with the issue by looking through a prism of perceived morality connected with or to upbringing (religious training). The other school approaches the issue as to the here and now or with a pragmatic view of the consequence of birth and its effect on existing living beings. Is either position right or wrong?
The answer is beyond my pay grade, so I defer, as should all people. In order to reach resolution on abortive thought, all positions pro-life or pro-choice are irrelevant.
How to get us out of this quagmire? A rational observation would seem to leave the subject of abortion alone. One should have faith in their family, church, friends, doctors and others to help them to do the right thing in their life based upon moral stance and conviction taken or of a pragmatic scheme selected. It is impossible to walk in someone else’s shoes or to carry their burden, especially if the burden is unknown. Furthermore it’s wrong to be judgmental as to another’s position because it does not coincide with your own: “Judge not, lest ye shall be judged.”
Should the above be irreconcilable by and between the parties, perhaps the approach below should be examined. When I was a child in nearby Brazil even though no one had any money, if you were in an argument you might say or your counterpart might say “put up or shut up” which meant “put your money where your mouth is.” Using the Brazil jargon in resolution, it would seem all forms of abortion should be eliminated excepting the health of the mother. This means rape and incest are in.
However, if the mother-to-be elects at anytime not to have the child, an adoptive parent shall be waiting in the wings to take over all responsibility for said child including pre-birth and birth expenses. You may ask where are we going to get these adoptive parents: From a pro-life national registry to be compiled by all who voted pro-life or advocated the pro-life agenda. The pro-lifers would be assigned a number, much like the soldiers in the Vietnam draft and when their number comes up the newborn would be legally theirs subject to the privileges and duties of parent and child. The adoptive parent would have no ability to reject said child based upon race, ethnic background, handicap, physical or mental, education or medical histories of the child’s parents, or other needs or the adoptive parent’s age and financial condition. Basically there would be no deferment for the adoptive parents.
“Now, Loveall, you said there was no tongue-in-cheek position to be hidden in this letter. You surely can’t be serious? My wife and I are pro-life and we’re older than you.”
My response is put up or shut up. For 46 years, I have listened to the pro-life argument often times shrouded in legalese, creating no duty in someone other than the mother or unborn child. If pro-lifers want their way on the issue of abortion, they should freely be reconciled to the experience of putting their money, their time, and their treasure to the benefit of the child’s life and humanity, which so far they have vowed by empty words to love, honor and protect.
I am not being critical, but desirous of something other than the same old verbiage concerning someone else’s plight while washing their hands of said plight. (Remember Pontius Pilate’s words.)
If there are no takers based upon love, compassion and humanity, seems only fitting for the woman or women alone to make the call on the issue of what’s best for them in their life.
— G. Michael Loveall, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.