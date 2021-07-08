York’s columns grossly partisan
I appreciate the important role that your paper plays in our local community. Informed and unbiased local news is a cornerstone of a well-functioning democracy. That said, I would like to suggest that you reconsider your long-standing inclusion of Byron York on your editorial page. He is little more than a right-wing hack and his column this past Saturday demonstrated that once again.
He and his sort would have us believe that most of the people who ransacked our nation’s capital on January 6 were harmless trespassers. In this he is complicit in a well-orchestrated and misleading narrative being circulated by people such as Arizona congressman Paul Gosar and Georgia congressman Andrew Clyde, who want to rewrite history and sweep January 6 under the carpet.
Those people who broke windows, invaded the most hallowed chambers of our democracy, and sought to do real harm, all in the name of a despicable man who refused to admit he lost an election, were not tourists or patriots. They were part of an unruly but carefully manipulated mob that attempted to and may still do real damage to our wonderful country. And Byron York’s column aids and abets them.
I understand that you continue to publish York’s right-wing screeds to provide “balance” on your editorial page. That is a lofty goal, but surely you can find another voice that can present more reasoned conservative political views. York’s columns rarely fail to fit comfortably into a cynical and partisan narrative that we must begin to unravel if we are to save this country from itself.
— Kevin Christ, Terre Haute
Gratitude for strong support
It is with extreme gratitude that our families would like to extend a sincere thank you and appreciation after our son, Jayce Blue Montgomery, passed on May 26, 2021.
There were numerous family and friends that provided donations toward a special fund that was set up in his honor at First Financial Bank.
With this fund, there is no way to provide notes to every individual who provided funds during his extended stay in the hospital and then with his unfortunate passing.
Our entire extended family feels the love from this community and we give thanks to the Lord for your true heart and your donation.
— Ruth Harmon Lasure (Rick), Dane “Bud” Montgomery (Charless), and our Extended Families
West Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.