Education must be embraced from all sides
In his letter to the editor “Education key to ending racism” on Friday, July 26, Khwaja A. Hasan makes the point that “Racial conflict is a cultural issue and has nothing to do with biology.”
I agree with that statement but cannot agree with his conclusion that the solution to racial dissent is “reeducation of whites about what race is and what it is not on a massive scale.” Why is it only white people who need re-education? If there are to be solutions to police reform and other issues that concern the African-American community, why shouldn’t the blacks be reeducating themselves as well? They might study why black on black violence occurs in our big cities, with innocent victims being injured and killed every weekend. For example, over 100 people were shot in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend, with 14 dead.
They might ask the black mayors, police commissioners, and city council members why they have lost control of parts of their cities to rule by mob and why even black businesses haven’t been spared from burning and looting.
If blacks complain about inequality in educational opportunity, they might reeducate themselves about education. If their neighborhood school is failing, they have options. Many communities offer tutoring services, charter schools are available, libraries are eager to provide books and learning experiences. Parents can set an example by seeing that their children attend school regularly and showing interest in their progress.
They could learn from studying the lives of blacks who overcame impoverished beginnings to become great athletes, entertainers, politicians, doctors and lawyers. Instead, successful African-Americans like Sen. Tim Scott are scorned because they don’t follow the progressive agenda.
During the Martin Luther King, Jr. era, I taught in a primarily black school. I remember a popular saying of the students, “Say it out loud, I’m black and I’m proud.” Those words have been replaced by “I’m black and I’m a victim.”
I respectfully suggest that if the problem of racial injustice is to be resolved, the onus shouldn’t be only on white Americans. African-Americans, too, need to look within their communities to see what they can do to improve the lives of their young people and steer them from lives of drugs and gang violence. Social change cannot be effected if just one side receives the “reeducation.”
— Judith Francis, Terre Haute
Time to address structural racism
2020 is undoubtedly an important year. It’s a year where real structural change is possible not just locally, but nationally.
Right now is the time for Terre Haute to catch up to the times and do something about the structural racism, over policing, and police violence that’s happening right here in our very neighborhoods.
A great example of this structural problem and a wonderful place to start would be with former sheriff’s deputy Mike Anderson. His display of blatant racism online was atrocious and the fact that this man gets to retire on our tax dollars (especially the tax dollars of our Black citizens) is even worse. We can’t allow this to happen.
Now is not the time to tolerate obvious racism dwelling in places of power.
— Danielle Gardocki, Terre Haute
