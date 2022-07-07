Ten years of smoke-free air
The Tobacco Free Vigo (TFV) Coalition is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive smoke-free ordinances that protect Terre Haute and Vigo County residents and visitors from secondhand smoke.
A very special thanks to our local City Council, county commissioners and Mayor Duke Bennett who signed the ordinances into law 10 years ago.
In 2006, the U.S. Surgeon General declared that there is no safe amount of secondhand smoke exposure. July 2012 saw the implementation of strong local smoke-free ordinances, in both the city and county, that cover all workplaces and ensures exposure to secondhand smoke is greatly reduced. Lung cancer deaths decreased by 18% in the years after the ordinances passed.
According to a 2012 Vigo county study done on behalf of the Indiana Department of Health by a third party, Travers & Krahling, the concentration of fine particle air pollution was reduced by an average of 85 percent in venues that eliminated smoking.
The TFV Coalition will be celebrating all month long starting with social media and radio ad campaigns that welcome the newest smoke-free workplace in the Wabash Valley, Queen of Terre Haute Casino, which broke ground last month.
— Sarah Knoblock, Tobacco Free Vigo Coalition, Vigo County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.