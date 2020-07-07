Why aren’t stores requiring masks?
I have a question about face masks.
Menards will not allow anyone in that doesn’t have a face mask. I really like that about Menards.
Once in a while when I go there I see someone refuse to wear a mask, and they’re not allowed in the store. Menards has the face masks to sell.
My question is why do other stores allow people in without the masks? They’re only spreading the virus to others and more apt to their family.
Walmart in particular doesn’t seem to care about not wearing a face mask. Many other stores don’t care either.
If I could find a grocery store that required the masks then I wouldn’t go to Walmart for anything. I can’t imagine anyone not willing to or not wanting to wear the mask.
— Chuck Massey, Terre Haute
Volunteers filled vital pantry role
As our country begins the process of returning to our regularly scheduled lives, I want to add my thanks to all the essential workers who kept us going during these trying times. Now I would like to highlight a group of volunteers, who were faithfully working to help people in need, that many people wouldn’t necessarily think about unless they needed our service. That group is food pantry and soup kitchen workers.
I volunteer at Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard food pantry at the 14th and Chestnut Community Center. At 66 years old I am the youngest regular volunteer there. For various reasons, we have lost more than half of our regular volunteers so we are operating with basically a skeleton crew. If it were not for a few wonderful people who volunteer because they are out of school we would be in serious trouble.
Due to the pandemic we have had to alter our procedures to ensure the safety of everyone involved and by the grace of God we are all safe and doing well. Amazing considering we have served well over 100 families every week. The need is great and the workers are few.
In the beginning, after distribution day, our shelves were pretty much empty. We would wonder if we would be able to even open up the next week. But God is faithful and his timing is perfect. When we arrived each week we had donations that got us through the day. I would like to thank all the churches, businesses, organizations and individuals who have faithfully donated so we are able to fulfill God’s edict to feed the hungry and care for the needy.
Now I would like to thank our volunteers who have faithfully come each week to service, They are: Nancy, Maria, Jackie, Randy, Warren, Larry, Don, Connie 1, Connie 2, Amy, Hanna, Garret, Brett, and Annie 2. May God bless each and every one of you for your sacrifice and service.
— Annie Whitman, Terre Haute
Questions about Bucshon absence
I would love for the news media to ask Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D., why he skipped his committee work on June 23. The House Committee on Energy and Commerce, on which Bucshon serves as a member, held a full committee hearing investigating the administration’s response to COVID and how we move forward. I watched the 6-hour testimony on CSPAN as members of committee questioned Dr. Fauci, as well as Trump appointees Dr. Hahn (FDA) and Dr. Redfield (CDC) and Bucshon never appeared, not even virtually.
A look at his social media tells us he has been popping in around southwest Indiana for photo ops, eating pizza and ice cream and was doing so while this hearing took place. Why is he campaigning when this very important hearing was taking place?
This is after he made public comments such as, “Our constituents expect their leaders to show up for work and give them a voice in the People’s House” and “if our brave health care workers can go to work each day to save lives then we can also come to work to support their efforts and help the American people.”
So why did he skip this hearing? I’m very disappointed because our congressman reminds us often he is a doctor and people are looking for real guidance on COVID as we look to reopen schools and more. I wondered what questions he had prepared for Dr. Fauci. Is it too much to ask our congressman do his job?
— Maureen Mattingly, Evansville
•••
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.