Roe decision did not trample women’s rights
I’m writing in regard to the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade and the aftermath that is following their decision. I’ve seen hysterical women and angry women interviewed. There were local women protesting in front of our courthouse waving signs decrying the decision. I hope this letter will act the same as when a hysterical person is slapped to jolt them back to reality.
First, this decision did not outlaw abortion. It only changed the abortion laws from being federally controlled to now being each state’s responsibility. Each state will have the right to determine how their legislature will handle the subject of abortion. Twenty states that currently allow abortions will continue to provide abortion on demand as stated in TribStar on June 25. The governor of Illinois has declared his state a Safe Haven for women. (But certainly not for the unborn.) He will continue to approve abortion on demand up to and including the ninth month of the pregnancy, for any reason, and will use tax dollars to accomplish it.
Secondly, my body, my choice. So often this is the reason women give for being in favor of abortion. I believe if that is their stand then I would like to see “My Responsibility” added to their slogan. You have the right to use or do to your body whatever you please. But those rights should also include your responsibility to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Do not use abortion as birth control. There are so many contraceptive options available today to women and young girls that unplanned pregnancies should not be a relevant factor. Birth control pills, IUDs, hormonal implants, diaphragms, spermicidal creams, condoms and the morning after pill are readily available. Some of these may cause side effects but most are tolerable. Most of those side effects are preferable to becoming pregnant. Of course, this would not apply to any women/girl who was subjected to rape or incest.
Obviously, I am pro-life. Recently, I listened to comments by pro-choice people who said pro-life people were only interested in saving a baby, not about the woman. Once the baby was born, we didn’t care about the mother anymore. Sharon Carey, director of our Crisis Pregnancy Center in Terre Haute, would disagree with those statements. She has in place plans to assist both mothers and fathers to be. Each is important to her. They have programs that teach caring for the baby, learning how to relate to each other as mother and father of the child, assisting with baby care items and furniture as needed. These classes can last two years. Certainly assistance is given longer if needed by them.
So let’s stop all the hand-wringing, the emotional tirades, the rights of women were not trampled. You just may have to be inconvenienced and have to drive a few miles to have your abortion. Think of the baby. He doesn’t have any choice in the matter, does he? You know the difference between a baby in the womb and a newborn baby. You can’t hear the screams of the baby in the womb.
— Sally Speer, Terre Haute
