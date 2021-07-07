Democrats have become the racists
Why does the left consider any state level voter integrity effort to be voter suppression? Any reasonable effort, which these are, to verify the registered voter is the individual voting should be applauded.
Why have the Democrats become the racists and against free speech in this country? That is what anyone is who says “black lives matter” but that also doesn’t allow others to say “all lives matter” or “blue lives matter.”
Why is it that liberals have become so thin-skinned? They seem to feel that their side of the political fence can say anything no matter how offensive to conservatives. However, let anyone say anything offensive to them and they scream the loudest about the oppression of the right.
Why is it that those who protest the loudest about racism in this country define everything by race? The path to eliminating racism is one that promotes a colorblind society.
Why does the left believe that this nation should be based on equity? Equality is the cornerstone of this nation and the ideal to be measured against. Government should promote equality of opportunity. That is real freedom. A government establishing equity is tyranny.
Why do Democrats think that spending the taxpayer’s money of this and future generations is the method for generational economic improvement? There is, and has been, a known way to do this. Stay in school. Get a job. Get married. Stay married. Then have kids. Teach those kids to follow and repeat these same steps. This simple formula will and has led to generational improvements far greater than anything the left has in mind.
Why does the left have such a sinister agenda to destroy civilized conduct? They riot at the smallest police possible wrong doing. They foment distrust of the police, the vast majority of which are good people doing good work. The left shrink and defund these valuable departments. Then they blame the police for the resulting increase in crime.
Why is it that unfortunately a third who read this will hate it? There will be another third that love it. There will also be a group that is unsure. That is the sad part since nothing here is actually radical or beyond what should be considered common sense.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
Some people still cling to ‘big lie’
I would like to send out a special thank you to the editor who corrected Walt Conner’s recent letter. The title of the piece was “Voter suppression is a flat out lie” and the irony is that pretty much everything that was stated after the title was just that “a lie.”
It’s worrisome that people are still clinging to the “big lie.” If I’m not mistaken, there were over 50 court cases that plainly reveal the security of the election and then after the Jan. 6 fiasco there are still people making this claim. Seems to me that they just can’t and will not except that their beloved leader lost.
Then you have the right bashing mainstream media, which I admit is at times opinionated but these folks resort to these “back alley” sites that spit the most ridiculous far-right rhetoric that not only spreads like wildfire but gets absorbed like a sponge. I believe that most of the distaste for mainstream media is that often times it doesn’t correlate with their far-right conservative ideology. Then you have the right claiming the other side is communist/socialist and fear that our country will become communist/socialist.
To begin with, I’m wondering if they really even understand the difference between the two or what they are and secondly to think that this country will be anything other than free-market capitalism doesn’t have much knowledge on how politics works. I would urge people to follow the actions and legislation of politicians rather then propaganda and rhetoric because it’s getting and has been ridiculous for many years.
— Danny Harris, Terre Haute
Package alert would be good
I have had packages stolen from my porch and, just today, so did my neighbor.
I would like to know why the drivers of the trucks who deliver the packages do not ring the doorbell or knock on the door. Just yesterday I had a package delivered and I only knew because I happened to glance out the window and saw the truck pulling away. I’m not talking about USPS but other delivery companies.
Maybe if these companies had to pay for the deliveries that are stolen they would take one second to alert the recipient they had a delivery.
— Pam Curts, Terre Haute
