Much has been written in recent months regarding Dr. John Moore’s legacy at Indiana State University while he was president from 1992 to 2000. There is an additional program in his legacy, however, that I have not seen mentioned, one that I now want to share: the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, more commonly known as OLLI at ISU. This immensely popular program serves older adults in our community with opportunities for additional education as well as the chance to participate in special events that involve travel, the arts and much more.
It all started early in 1997 following a conversation that John Moore had with Susie Dewey, a well-respected former teacher in the Vigo County schools. Susie had participated in a life-long learning program in another community and suggested to John that Indiana State should consider such a program. After giving it some thought, John became convinced that this was something ISU could and should do for our community. He believed that such a program would be an asset to everyone in our area.
John’s next step was to call Dr. Robert Levy, coordinator of ISU’s General Education Program, and me into his office to discuss the idea of a life-long learning program to be administered by Indiana State. (At the time I was responsible for University Relations at ISU.) After some discussion, Bob and I came to share John’s enthusiasm for such a program and we accepted the challenge to turn his idea into reality. Dr. Moore offered us a small budget to help launch this program.
Bob and I quickly formed a committee to further brainstorm this idea with Susie Dewey as a member. The decision was made to name this program the Dewey Institute for Life Long Learning. (Susie was reluctant but finally agreed when she realized the program would be named after John Dewey, the “father of public education.”)
Westminster Village was contacted to see if we could partner with them because we needed meeting space since many of the programs would occur during ISU’s academic year. Topics for programs were selected and ISU faculty, both current and retired, were recruited. By the fall of 1998, a modest offering of classes and lectures was launched.
Initially, volunteers ran the programs with the help of two part-time staff members. In 2006 Linda Crossett, ISU’s Director of Continuing Education, learned of the Bernard Osher Foundation, which provides grants to colleges and universities that offer life-long learning programs to older adults. An application was made and $100,000 grants were received in 2007 and 2008 with the stipulation that the name would be changed to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Indiana State University. In 2007 a search committee hired Michelle Bennett as Program Administrator. By 2009 membership in OLLI at ISU exceeded 500 and an endowment grant of $1 million was applied for and subsequently received in 2010 from the Osher Foundation.
As I mentioned above, the initial program offerings were modest. However, in 2021-22, 181 programs were offered including individual presentations, special events and classes. Yes, at OLLI at ISU, there is something for everyone but there are NO papers to write or exams to take.
So, the next time you think of OLLI at ISU, you can also remember it as one of John Moore’s lasting legacies to our community.
Note: OLLI at ISU welcomes new members. To join OLLI at ISU or to get additional information, you can contact the OLLI office at 812-237-9040 or send an e-mail to olli@indstate.edu. OLLI’s website is: www.indstate.edu/community-engagement/olli.
— David Zaun, Terre Haute
Smart quotes from statesmen
John R. Lewis (1940-2020) was an American politician, statesman and civil rights activist and leader who represented Georgia in the U.S. Congress from 1987 until his death in 2020. Among his many memorable quotes is the following one which pertains to all of us in the era we are living in today:
“If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something about it.”
Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919) was an American politician, statesman, conservationist, naturalist, historian, writer, and President of the United States from 1901 to 1909. Among his many memorable quotes is the following one which is still very apropos in 2022:
“Complaining about a problem without posing a solution is called whining.”
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
