Wilson’s name should be taken off middle school
The time to remove Woodrow Wilson as the name of our local middle school has come.
With the removal of names and taxpayer funded statues of racial insensitive historical figures happening across the country, this action must be done complete and thoroughly. President Wilson’s legacy is filled with many low points, most notably his commitment to racial segregation.
While President Wilson’s War Department gave equal pay to black American men drafted into the Army, President Wilson’s War Department also kept black soldiers segregated into all-black units like the 369th Infantry Regiment (”The Harlem Hellfighters”) with white officers overseeing command.
President Wilson was originally championed by civil rights leaders including William Monroe Trotter in his run up to being elected president. However, once elected, President Wilson continued the practice of allowing his cabinet members to racially segregate their respective departments. When Mr. Trotter came to the White House to express his disappointment years later, President Wilson defended the practice of segregation and kicked Mr. Trotter out of the White House. This came after President Wilson told Mr. Trotter segregation was in place to benefit black Americans from further conflict against white Americans.
Also, is anyone aware that the first movie screened inside the White House was The Birth of a Nation? Who was the President that screened this movie? Woodrow Wilson.
Adapted from the novel The Clansman by Wilson’s friend, classmate and white supremacist Thomas Dixon Jr., The Birth of a Nation is notably attributed to the resurrection of the Ku Klux Klan, the terrorist organization responsible for the death of many black Americans. And despite protests taking place across the nation against the movie, despite calls made to the White House by religious and government figures, President Wilson screened the movie and later claimed he was “... entirely unaware of the character of the play ...”
It is true President Wilson spoke out against the lynching of black Americans. It is also true his administration oversaw many race riots take place during his presidency, and never intervened. One can’t help but to wonder if the Black Wall Street Massacre, which took place two months after Wilson left office, could have been deterred if his administration had taken action in the race riots before those fateful days in Tulsa, Oklahoma in May 1921.
In closing, there are countless examples why Woodrow Wilson Middle School should be renamed. The name Woodrow Wilson should forever be tethered to the practice of segregation. I ask the public and the Vigo County School Corp. to give this consideration and action. If removed, I hope the next name chosen is given great thought and even greater public input (I’d avoid Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson).
— Drew Stangle, Terre Haute
Be respectful with fireworks
I don’t know why people who move out to the country and do not own livestock suddenly think it is OK to set off black powder explosions when they know they have neighbors who have livestock, cows, horses, goats and pigs who could be scared enough to run through fencing and then what a mess the police would have cleaning up this on the highway.
People, please be considerate of animals and veterans and go set your fireworks off in some place designated for that purpose.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt, Brazil
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.