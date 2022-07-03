Here are some facts to consider
On June 22, a regular letter writer, Bill Cain, was admonished to “get the facts straight.”
I have some facts. The Republicans and Trump, so-called conservatives, used Moscow Mitch McConnell and the GQP Senate, in 2019, blocking sanctions started by the Department of the Treasury in 2018. Those sanctions, started by the liberal Democrats, were against a group of Russian Oligarchs headed by Oleg Deripaska and their investment company. These friends of Vladimir Putin were living in America, enjoying the good life. Why? These Russians were taking part in a range of malign activities by Vladimir Putin, all around the globe.
The Department of the Treasury is a branch of what the Trumpies and the conservative Republicans call the “deep state.” Oleg Depraska was the founder of “Basic Element”, a Russian industrial group with interests in aluminum, energy, construction and more. I can’t prove anything, but you try Googling “did oleg depraska and Mitch McConnell plan to start an aluminum business in Kentucky” and try to read every website that comes up. Or, just Google “Moscow Mitch”.
Do you believe Trump when he said “rigged election” and couldn’t prove it?
Everyone knows Trump is a friend of despotic murderers like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un? Why did Donald Trump as president tried to abolish NATO? Why does President Biden have us supporting NATO and Ukraine’s war for freedom and democracy and Trump didn’t? Is Biden really at fault for $5 a gallon gas? Or is it because he caused Exxon who were contracted to buy Russian oil to lose money?
Was Rex Tillerson really once a CEO of Exxon? Maybe Jeffrey Aitken should know that, according to Newsweek, of two dozen sitting Republican senators, 16 have received more than $1 million. Topping that list is Utah Sen. Mitt Romney who received more than $13 million. The NRA money donated to Romney was raised by a number of social media users after Romney tweeted his condolences in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
