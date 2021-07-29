Gratitude and appreciation for great support
Unfortunately, we find ourselves suffering the loss of another police officer in the line of duty. Detective Greg Ferency was a remarkable and dedicated member of the Terre Haute Police Department. His death represents an irreplaceable loss to his family, our department, and the entire community. While nothing about this tragedy could be desired, the support from this community, businesses, and other public safety entities has made the grieving process a little more bearable.
One area of support that deserves special mentioning is the coverage that allowed our officers to attend both the visitation and funeral service. During this time, the Indiana State Police, West Terre Haute Police, and Vigo, Clay, Vermillion, and Sullivan County Sheriffs’ Departments worked together to take our calls and handle our investigations. Undertaking these law enforcement responsibilities for a city our size is no easy task, and for these agencies to do so while maintaining their own jurisdictions was an incredible sacrifice.
We are eternally grateful for all the agencies that helped with coverage and those that assisted with ceremonial duties, escorts, security details, and attendance at the visitation and funeral. This would also include our brothers and sisters on the Terre Haute Fire Department, who assisted with many functions of the funeral and procession. Perhaps the most vital organization to any department that suffers the loss of an officer is the Fraternal Order of Police Critical Incident Memorial Team. This team has helped organize and support our department through the loss of three officers, and we would not want to imagine what this process would be like without their support and guidance.
The outpouring of support has come from all areas of our country and this community, and from individuals, to businesses; it has been unbelievable. Whether it was providing meals to officers at the visitation or during shifts, the donation of your time and facilities, the use of car washes for the funeral processions, or just expressing your support and condolences; we are extremely fortunate to serve a community that supports us as you do. These services and many more were so reflective of the support we enjoy, and we can never begin to thank everyone enough for their support during this time.
— Shawn Keen, Chief of Police
— Mayor Duke Bennett, City of Terre Haute
