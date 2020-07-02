Radicals squelch our free speech
Our Constitution was founded with free speech as a basic right. We have had many situations where individuals have protested and fought for this right of free speech. During my lifetime I have seen the “free speech” protests at Berkeley in the ‘60s. While in college we studied various ideas and concepts as part of our education to broaden our knowledge and understanding.
In recent years we have had protests by the liberals who claim that they should not have to listen to ideas that offend them or that they do not agree with. Conservatives have been assaulted by liberals on college campuses while trying to gather to discuss ideas. It seems that these people are hypocritical in that “free speech” is fine when it agrees with their belief. If is does not then it is racist or hateful, etc., and is wrong.
Today if we express our views against the rioting, arson and killing then we are racist. We are all free to express our views and peaceful protests are welcomed. However these people are attacking our way of life. They are intimidating many people who are then afraid to say anything to protect their rights.
We live in a free country with freedom of speech, freedom of religion and the right to bear arms. We are all created equal and should be treated the same regardless of skin color or creed. I believe in all these freedoms and believe in peaceful protests. However when the situation becomes “the mob” and we who believe otherwise are attacked for our beliefs the situation becomes intolerable.
All those who believe in our Constitution and the freedoms thereof should stand up and not be afraid to speak out. Our democracy is in peril and needs to be supported in the face of these radical elements in our country.
— Gene Knoefler, Terre Haute
All protesters guilty of crime?
We all know that if you are in a group robbing banks and someone is shot and killed, all are guilty of murder including the driver not directly involved. The theory is you are doing something illegal and know something could go awry.
There is a similar situation with mostly peaceful marchers. Those who joined groups known for assaults and rioting should live (or die) with the consequences. In Terre Haute they are guilty of assaults and if the victim of “bat boy” should die of a blood clot or anything related to the assault, many murder charges should be made.
Under the rule of law if it was not a crime to take over highways, then the mayor and governor who allowed this illegal action is also guilty. If these crimes are not addressed we can only expect more interruption of commerce, assaults, and attempted murders in our area.
I would like a list of known marchers made public along with a list of their charges.
— Ed Gluck, Terre Haute
•••
