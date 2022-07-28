Ideas of the right will make us great
There is no central theme to this letter. It is just a few quick thoughts that should be intuitively obvious to the most casual observer.
For those who do not agree with these thoughts, remember, the freedom of speech is a two-way street. People should be able to say what they like, but at the same time, we all must accept that we will hear things we do not like.
Freedom of religion isn’t meant to keep religion out of our society. It was and should mean to keep the government out of churches.
There is a lot of talk about the Second Amendment these days. If you think about it though, guns have not changed significantly in the last 50 years. Our society, however, has changed greatly in that same time. So is the problem really guns or our society?
No one is against social justice. We should all believe a society where justice is served and criminals are in prison for crimes is a good thing. Then citizenry would not feel the need to be out in society carrying guns for protection. What else can be expected when criminals are released without punishment, the police are overwhelmed and injustice is so rampant?
In the media, when a politician on the left changes their views on an issue, it is called an evolution. When a politician on the right does the same thing, it is called a flip-flop.
People should awaken to the fact that “wokeness” is the new form of racism.
For all the current administration’s blaming the pandemic and Russia for inflation, in fact, it comes down to too much government spending and the anti-fossil fuel agenda of the left.
Fairness is about treating the greatest number fairly. If you try to treat everyone fairly, you wind up being unfair to someone.
This is not a perfect country, but it is a great one. The more people realize that and follow the above ideas and those like it, the greater the country will become.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.