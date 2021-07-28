Help for teens to quit vaping
Is that common object in your house or classroom actually a vape?
The new school year is right around the corner. Parents and teachers should be aware that vape devices can be easily camouflaged to look like or blend in with common classroom or household items. Vapes are devices that heat a liquid into an aerosol that the user inhales. You’ve probably heard them called “e-cigs,” “Puff Bar,” or just “JUUL.”
It is easy for a vape to go unnoticed in a pencil case full of pens and markers. Vapes can even be hidden in a hollowed out marker, glue stick, or other school supplies. Companies sell vapes that look like everyday clothing items like a sweatshirt that conceals a device in the drawstring or a smart watch that is actually a vape. Don’t be fooled ... even that flash-drive could be a vape. The most common type of vape devices look like a typical USB jump drive.
The trouble with vape devices and preteens/teens is that, besides being illegal for minors, the majority of these devices contain nicotine, a highly addictive chemical. The area of the brain responsible for emotions and controlling our impulses is very vulnerable to nicotine’s effects. This is especially true for youth. Why? Because this part of the brain doesn’t finish developing until about age 25. Developing brains are uniquely at risk from exposure to nicotine. The risks include addiction, mood disorders, permanent lowering of impulse control, and potential harm to the parts of the brain that control attention and learning.
Besides nicotine, e-cigarette aerosol can contain cancer-causing chemicals, heavy metals, and ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deeply into the lungs and harm the body. Even though e-cigarette aerosol generally contains fewer harmful chemicals than regular cigarettes, safer doesn’t mean safe. This applies to both people using e-cigarettes, as well as people who may be exposed to secondhand aerosol from other people using e-cigarettes.
Children, adults, and pets have been poisoned by swallowing, breathing, or absorbing e-cigarette liquid through their skin or eyes. Defective e-cigarette batteries have caused fires and explosions, some of which have resulted in serious injuries.
Most explosions happened when the e-cigarette batteries were being charged.
Teens who want to quit vape/nicotine/tobacco can do so for free using the Indiana Tobacco Quitline by texting “Ready” to 200-400 or the Truth Initiative’s This is Quitting program by texting “Ditchvape” to 88709.
Let’s have a safe and vape free school year.
— Sarah Knoblock, Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator, Tobacco Free Vigo Coalition
