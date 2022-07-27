Don’t deny women the right to choose
The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade has shaken me to my core. Women have worked so hard over the centuries to obtain equal rights under the law. With this court’s ruling, a woman’s right to privacy and freedom to decide what she does with her body has been taken away from her and given to the state. The state can arbitrarily act on its own whim, showing no mercy toward women’s rights as a citizen of this country to make her own decisions about her own reproductive health, forcing upon her an ugly truth — you have no rights in this country as a person, you have no value of your own. No man would accept such bondage.
As a country, the majority want women to have what is rightly theirs — the right to choose what is best for themselves. We are in dangerous waters when a radical court takes away a human right that had precedent for over 50 years. We are in dangerous waters when religious beliefs are imposed upon our laws and the state. Freedom of religion was one tenet that this country was founded upon so that no one religion could dictate our laws, and separation of church and state is essential in a democracy that professes to represent all its citizens.
From state to state there is no uniformity of protection for women now, and it reminds me of the horrible Jim Crow era when discriminatory laws were enacted against African-Americans in this country by the whims of the state. Federal civil rights laws were passed to attempt to prohibit that injustice. And I worry that with this radical Supreme Court these rights as well as other human rights will be chipped away.
The Indiana General Assembly will be meeting soon to take some kind of action toward women’s reproductive rights in the state of Indiana. I urge them to recognize that a woman in Indiana should have a right to privacy and agency over her own body. To take that fundamental right away is a monstrous act by the state. We are all pro-life, but we cannot force another human being to have a child against her will (for whatever reason). It is not a black and white issue that can be decided so thoughtlessly that the other moral consequences are not considered. We have seen other states enact laws in their most extreme form, outlawing abortion at every cost.
I ask the state legislators to be honest in answering these questions: If your daughter or granddaughter were raped, would you force her to have the baby of her rapist? Do you think about the consequences of such an act upon her?
I urge all Indiana legislators to keep abortion legal in Indiana. Do not be blinded by the self-righteousness of your faith. Do not be blinded by the arrogance of your own power. These are hard truths for you to face about yourself if you impose your will upon half the population, if you strip women of their power to choose what is right for themselves.
— Susan Dehler, Terre Haute
