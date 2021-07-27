Over 160 years, parties changed
In several of his letters to the editor, Jeffrey Aitken assumes that today’s political parties have maintained their same beliefs for more than the last one 160 years. This is not accurate. In 1860, the more liberal party was the Republican while the conservative Democrats were fractured between the North and the South, each group nominating its own candidate for president. That permitted Republican candidate Abraham Lincoln, with a minority of the popular vote, to win the majority of votes in the Electoral College.
Mr. Aitken blames the Democrats for the Civil War. That is a bit simplistic, for even though the Democrats of South Carolina led the secessionist movement in response to the election of Lincoln, Northern Democrats had long tried to appease their Southern members in order to preserve the union. And while the disputed election of 1876 gave the Republicans the White House, it ended Reconstruction, which meant the end of protection for Black civil rights. The conservative white Southern Democrats were once again governing the former Confederacy.
How did the country go from Theodore Roosevelt, a progressive New York Republican, to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a progressive New York Democrat, in just 30 years? The parties had evolved, with the Republicans becoming a more conservative party while a large fissure opened up between Southern Democrats. By the 1960s President Lyndon Baines Johnson, a Texas Democrat, oversaw the passage of significant voting rights and civil rights legislation, and Sen. Strom Thurmond, the leading “Dixiecrat” from South Carolina, switched to the Republican Party. By the beginning of this century most of the South would be under white conservative Republican control.
Has the Republican Party changed in the last 160 years? Approximately 8% of Black voters chose Donald Trump in 2020, while Joe Biden won 90%. For the first time in our country’s history we did not have a peaceful transfer of power. A Confederate flag was paraded through the Capitol. The statues and monuments of the Confederacy now are defended by mostly Republican lawmakers.
The 2020 election is only in dispute because many Republican lawmakers continue incorrectly to claim massive voter fraud. The majority of Senate Republicans refused to debate voting rights while state Republican lawmakers work feverishly to change voting rules and regulations. This is their response to a safe and secure election by a record number of voters.
— Stephen Pfrank, West Terre Haute
Terrible slur on fine president
After reading the letter in today’s paper written by Max Hasler, I felt compelled to comment on his letter. I agree completely with everything Mr. Hasler said concerning the cartoon by a Mr. D. Whamond that was in the July 5 edition of the Tribune-Star. That cartoon was a terrible slur on one of the finest presidents our nation ever had — Abraham Lincoln. How can anyone dare to make such an untrue “pun” on the word “score” from one of the most beautiful pieces of “American literature” ever written?
The Gettysburg Address was at one of the worst times of strife and turmoil in our nation’s history, then as well as now. To make light of Mr. Lincoln’s words is total disrespect to the brave men wo fought and died at Gettysburg, and dishonors their sacred memory. What a sacrilege.
In the future, anyone trying to make a slur or pun, they need to read a history book, because it is a well known historical fact that Mary Todd Lincoln was quite a jealous and possessive wife and Mr. Lincoln only talked to other women at social occasions that Mary Lincoln told him was “OK” to converse with.
On another note, how sad that Cannon Inn closed, so sad for the senior residents and the workers! We all miss it.
— Sandra Johnston, Terre Haute
Great concert, but a couple issues
The Mill concert on July 4 was great, with Tommy Kelly Band and Three Dog Night. A lot of great tunes and excitement.
The only thing was a $25 general admission ticket somehow, magically, becomes just over $35, even if you pay cash at the gate. I thought that was misleading advertisement. Plus, I was glad I had already eaten, because the food vendor offerings were nutritional disasters, with things like fried Oreos, fried pies, and other problem foods.
And fortunately, I had brought ear plugs. Because during Three Dog Night I did a sound meter check on my phone, and the DB ranged from an average of 85 to a max of about 105. Extended listening in this range can damage the eardrum. So if you want to delay buying a hearing aid, take ear plugs to Mill concerts.
See for yourself by googling: rock musicians who lost their hearing. (The fireworks finale was classy.)
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
