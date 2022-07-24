Let’s all practice ‘Hoosier Hospitality’
“Hoosier Hospitality.” For many years it was a frequent slogan in the State of Indiana, appearing most frequently on license plates. As slogans go, it was distinctive and implied that there might be something special about being from that Indiana that was just a step beyond other states in the Union. I have appreciated it because it dovetailed nicely with important aspects of my faith.
Hospitality involves a level of openness, compassion and even mercy, that reaches out to the stranger and says, “You are welcome and safe among us.” As a slogan there is a moral distinction to it.
So strangers came among us. They included a 10-year-old girl who had been sexually assaulted and needed that most horrible of medical procedures, an abortion. It was a situation she did not seek and certainly did not ask for. She needed more than medical professionals. She required a level of Hoosier Hospitality which displayed openness, compassion and mercy.
In the historic background to my faith, hospitality is essential. For the one who has fallen by the side of the road, it is essential that another kneels beside him and cares for him. For the one who has been injured, it is essential that another lifts her up. And for the one who cries out, there is a whole community that rises and says, “You are safe among us.”
The Supreme Court has effectively divided the nation instead of uniting us on one of the most important of issues. I’d like to ask that our elected leaders, as well as each person living in Indiana to learn and practice “Hoosier Hospitality.”
There are any number of people who need that.
One young girl definitely deserves it.
— Rev. James Elliott, Greencastle
Nice ride along connector trail
Recently, I dusted off my old bike and rode it to the connector trail over the wetlands and the Wabashiki Trail. I think it’s more fun than walking the connector, as you can zoom along with no problems. Just have a great ride, away from the traffic. And at the connector overlook with a bench, there were five water birds in the distance enjoying themselves.
Western areas with drying lakes, like Salt Lake City, and burning fires, like the Sequoia Groves, would be so jealous if they had this much water beauty. And you don’t have to worry about falling off a trail, or hitting a tree root at Griffin Bike Park.
Wabashiki does have a tree blocking the Eastern part of the trail, and there is about a mile of very bumpy gravel trail over there. But if you avoid that, you can have a great adventure. And no dust or smoke from burning forest fires.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
