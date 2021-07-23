Legacies of smiles, joy
Greatness in athletics is measured by statistics and recognized in honors. The records and accomplishments of Duane Klueh and Larry Bird — both as players and coaches — are remarkable. And yet, the essence of Klueh and Bird is more than their Hall of Fame status.
In 1962 at Indiana State I took a basketball class taught by head basketball coach Duane Klueh. I was not involved in athletics and the class was made up of star players from all sports. I was an unknown and unnoticed student.
Years later, I was a bell-ringer for the Salvation Army. Duane Klueh walked up and I said, “Hi, Mr. Klueh.” He paused and said, “Bill, isn’t it?” I was amazed. After more than 50 years he had remembered my name and that I had been a student in his class.
That’s Mr. Klueh — not just a man of superior accomplishments, but even more a thoughtful, kind and generous human being. Duane Klueh was a great player, a great coach; but more than that, a man of great substance and goodness.
Many of us can recite the records of Larry Bird. His mystique is shrouded in statistics. There is, however, something more powerful than the numbers of his basketball prowess. The Larry Bird Era gave our hearts unforgettable excitement and pleasure. With Indiana State, the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers he showed an unflinching determination, confidence, and talent that uplifted the spirit of our community.
In 1988-89 Larry was recovering from severe leg injuries. My 13-year-old son and I were at a local fitness center and in walked a 6 foot 9 ½ inch man with legs bandaged. My son ran to get Larry Bird’s autograph. The three-time, NBA MVP pleasantly obliged. Larry Bird became more than a statistic. He had given part of himself and a young boy was thrilled.
What is the legacy of Larry Bird? Larry Legends’s most enduring contributions are the smiles he left upon our faces and the joy that remains within us as we remember the Bird Era.
— Bill Youman, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.