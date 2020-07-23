Networks didn’t tell whole story
Experts have finally (at least for the most part) resolved that wearing a mask is one of the most important actions that citizens can take to rid us of the COVID-19 virus.
Although in March the CDC and Dr. Fauci said wearing a mask might not be beneficial and might even be detrimental, much of the blame for the the low percentage of citizens wearing masks was placed on President Trump who was very slow to wear one. And rightfully so.
Certainly the major networks have made a major issue of the President’s lack of support, and many have argued that if he would just provide support, the public would come around. Well, this past Sunday morning two networks, NBC and CBS, showed that it was more important to them to continue blaming the President than it was to show that he is now a proponent and, thereby, to help promote the wearing of masks.
Asked on Fox News Sunday if the federal government should mandate masks, Trump said, “No, I don’t agree with that, I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don’t agree with the statement that if everyone wears a mask everything disappears. Everybody was saying don’t wear a mask — all of a sudden everybody’s got to wear a mask.
“And as you know, masks cause problems too. With that being said, I’m a believer in masks, I think masks are good.”
Both NBC and CBS ran the above quote except for the last sentence.
As a result, instead of getting the message out that the President supports the wearing of masks and instead of encouraging the public to come around, it was more important to these biased networks to continue to put the President in a bad light.
Can anyone doubt that this omission constitutes a deliberate slanting of the news? Or that Trump has had to deal with a similar skewing of his statements by the major networks his whole term in office? Can anyone blame him for calling them “Fake News”?
— Thomas B. Tucker, Terre Haute
Why do people not wear masks?
Kudos to the Subway at 3206 Wabash. They were all wearing masks. And I was the only customer (out of five) wearing a mask as well.
To those who choose not to wear a mask, I can only ask “why?” With all of the valid, reliable scientific data out that indicates the positive effects of masks, and with cases slowly rising here in the county, are you not the least bit concerned or worried?
Oh, you looked at me, pointing, and I can only imagine what you were saying. (I heard you. The mask does not impair my hearing, nor my ability to read lips.) So, thanks to the folks at Subway. You made me feel great. And, I’m sorry that there are those who choose to not wear masks. I hope they keep their distance (which they did not in the line).
To those who think they are invincible, remember that Superman was brought down with a little bit of Kryptonite. This virus can kill. And that’s a fact.
— David Peter, Terre Haute
