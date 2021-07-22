Election lies are poisoning America
“The Big Lie” regarding the 2020 presidential election is continuing across America. Donald Trump has poisoned the minds of millions of people as he continues to insist he won.
He claims he won because of election fraud, which is false. His lies resulted in the Jan. 6 insurrection, instigated by him and carried out by many of his supporters. Five people died, many police officers were injured, and several police officers were permanently maimed as a result of the violence.
The world watched as they ran for their lives that day, yet there are members of Congress trying to alter the facts. One congressman said, and I’m paraphrasing, “It was just another day of tourism at the Capitol.” Our former president added, “There was love in the air.” I watched it live on television from start to finish. It was not just another day of tourism at the Capitol. There was bear spray in the air, but certainly not love. When the insurrectionists chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” and erected a gallows for all to see as others broke into the building and battled the grossly out-numbered police, I wondered how this could be happening in America.
As if lies and disinformation aren’t enough, GOP-led state legislatures are passing voter suppression laws that will make it difficult for everyone to vote, particularly minorities. The state of Georgia passed a law that gives Republican election officials and a Republican appointed judge the right to actually change the outcome of an election if they decide there may have been fraud.
I find it reprehensible and deeply offensive to watch the former president and members of the Grand Old Party continue to gaslight people with their lies and conspiracy theories. It is pathetic how many bootlickers there are in the United States Congress, governors’ mansions and statehouses who are willing to sell their souls for the support of a malignant narcissist and pathological liar in the hope he will rally his base for votes and money.
As our sacred right to vote is being seriously threatened, take a moment to remember the brave men and women, the real patriots, who fight and die to protect our democracy. We can’t allow it to be overthrown by politicians who talk as if lying is a virtue.
— Deanna Thompson Mott
Brazil
Native Americans deserve attention
I believe America has kept its promise. Although we made many to Native Americans, we never kept but one: to take their land.
The talk of today is Juneteenth, but long before that atrocities were committed against Native Americans and have never been addressed nor compensated. It is time to confront what has been done to these people, for we as Americans have prospered at their expense, while they have been ignored and forgotten.
Suicide and rates of alcoholism among them are more than five times higher than the national average, and [Native Americans] are beset by poverty, disease and illiteracy.
If you feel no need to rectify this, who among us, then, would care to trade places?
When are all lives going to matter?
— Anita L. Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
