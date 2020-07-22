Respect others, wear a mask
Is it a coronavirus or a hoax? Where is your mask?
I have been reading a number of recent opinions on the topic of the coronavirus. Is it real or a hoax, or is it just the flu, and how important is wearing a mask to prevent the virus? Do we wear masks to prevent us from getting the virus or to prevent others from getting the virus?
I hear, “Why should I wear a mask, I’m not sick.” According to the leading health experts, they now say it does both, prevents us from getting the virus and also prevents others from getting the virus. Droplets from a cough or sneeze hang in the air from 6 feet to 30 feet.
So if we know the reason, why then don’t some people wear masks in a grocery store or distance themselves from others when in a store, particularly where there are specific instructions requesting them to do so at the entrance?
Thankfully, there are many stores now mandating a person wear a mask or don’t enter the establishment.
I was shopping in a grocery store recently where several people couldn’t wait for me to move out of their way, nor did they ask me to move. They just pushed against me, reaching around me to get an item from a shelf. They were not wearing masks, nor did they even try to distance themselves from me, nor were they apologetic for the pushing, reaching against me and around me, even though there was a sign at the entrance requesting people to follow the guidelines of covering their faces and distancing from others.
Needless to say, I was upset, angry and frightened. I was wearing a mask because I cannot afford to get the virus because of my health, it would kill me. And I would never want to give the virus to anyone else. It is unconscionable that I experienced such selfishness from these people.
I just don’t get it. Why do people choose to ignore the “fact” there is a virus, that it has killed more than 138,000 precious lives so far, with the prediction this fall of more than 240,000 more unnecessary deaths? Think about it, that’s almost a quarter of a million people dead. My right to life supersedes your coughing in my face. I do not want to be one of those statistics. It’s frightening. I’m not ready to die.
Have people gotten so complacent they don’t consider the other person? Don’t they care about other people they encounter? What’s happened to being considerate of the other person, being kind and genuinely caring?
I’ve heard all the excuses for not wearing a mask: “I can’t breathe with it; oh, I have a mask in my purse I just don’t wear it; it makes me cough; it makes me thirsty; I can’t talk with it on; it makes me hot.”
No inconvenience is more important than a person’s very life.
How about following this old adage: “Wear a mask for others as they would wear a mask for you.” Care about others as they would care about you. Yes, do unto others as they would do unto you. Turn your other cheek and spread compassion for others, love your neighbor as yourself. Be a responsible, respectful person around others. Wearing a mask is just a habit like putting on a seat belt before driving the car.
This coronavirus is not a hoax, it’s for real. Everyone wearing a mask, distancing in public, or just staying at home, is our only way out of this horrific pandemic which is affecting our way of life. Seriously, our very survival hangs in the balance. Do the right thing – wear a mask.
— Jennie Martin, Terre Haute
Solving the sex ed controversy
All schooling teaches values. There’s no value-neutral education: Kids are always learning, they learn from everywhere and everything, and they learn whether it’s what we intend them to learn or not.
When my own kids rode the bus to elementary school last year, they’d hear a local radio station. Plenty of the songs on this station refer more or less directly to a variety of adult situations. (To be fair, songs on the bus four decades ago did, too.)
One day, after listening to the station, my kids asked if I would take them to Cirilla’s, because, according to the ad, “they have toys and games.” When I explained, as carefully and honestly and age-appropriately as I could to a third- and first-grader, that those toys and games were for grown-ups, they accused me of just wanting not to spend money on my clearly toy-and-game-deprived children. So I had to explain things even more honestly.
“I don’t really want to talk about that anymore,” my son said.
“Not a problem,” I said.
What is a problem is that children are learning about sex from those who make money off it, who make money by teaching us to see bodies and desires as markets and commodities.
How do we solve this problem?
One side of our disagreement wants to solve the problem, it seems to me, with wishful thinking, that our kids aren’t already flooded by myths about sex and sexuality, that a curriculum delivered by a crisis pregnancy center isn’t inculcating a very specific set of covert norms and values along with its overt norms and values, and that all the radios and ads might just be switched off, let alone the TVs and internet along with playground banter.
I understand the urge to shelter, but in a culture of inundation, that solution doesn’t make sense to me, which is why I prefer our schools err on the side of greater honesty and truth-telling. This doesn’t mean I want schools to start taking kids to Cirilla’s. God forbid. (Cirilla’s obviously has a right to its customers and ads, as do radio stations.) And it doesn’t mean that a more science-based and culturally inclusive curriculum would magically be free of implicit norms or values.
It just means that, instead of responding to our hypersexualized culture with a set of repressive attitudes and approaches, as it seems to me the CPR curriculum does, I think we should respond with care and age-appropriateness and the kind of honesty that stands the best chance of teaching children what we all want them to learn, not to drown in the flood.
— Mark Minster, Terre Haute
Solution to the Wilson problem
A previous published letter requested a change in the name of Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Terre Haute.
I would like to offer a possibility. Wilson is carved into stone in several different locations. It is hard to take that down. My proposal is to name the school Gilbert Wilson after the artist who drew the murals in the school.
— Karoline Fairbanks, Terre Haute
III
