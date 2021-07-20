Media refuses to give Trump credit
The Republicans are never going to prove to the media that there was corruption in the election and here is the reason why. Because the media is the biggest part of the corruption. Real journalism is dead in this country and has been for a long time.
I can’t remember this paper giving Trump any credit ever except in the opinion column for any of his accomplishments. All they have ever done even now that he is out of office is criticize his every move and anyone associated with him.
At the same time they give Biden a pass on every move he has ever made. He has lied and still lies. Where are the fact-checkers now? He has always been a racist. Even his vice president called him one in the primaries. He even bragged about his state of Delaware being a slave state. What would this paper have printed if Trump would have cost 10,000 union members their jobs on his first day of office? Biden did just that. Where is the outrage?
People are entering this country unchecked from all over the world by the thousands just to pad Biden’s voting base. Children are being thrown over the border wall like baseballs and forced to live stacked on top of each other. Remember the attention the media gave Trump about children being kept in cages.
Remember when gas was under $2 a gallon? Remember when lumber was affordable? Remember when inflation was under control? Once again, Biden gets a pass.
Even if there was no corruption at the polls you can’t deny the corruption in the media. Who do you believe? This paper or your lying eyes?
— Gary Smith, Terre Haute
Trump’s record is dismal, disgusting
As I have written many times before, it is common knowledge that I intensely dislike Trump and everything he represents. Now it appears he is considering another attempt to reverse his defeat in the last election. Hopefully the voters of this country and especially those here in Indiana will not be tempted to vote for this imitation of a man who shouldn’t be president of our country under any circumstances. I hope he will be soundly defeated yet again and return to Florida and never be heard from again.
His record, while in office, was dismal and disgusting. We may never know how many underhanded things he did and if he really did conspire with the Russians. However, just the suggestion of any type of dealings like this should be enough to discourage anyone from voting for him. His record on protecting our borders included jailing innocent children without any procedures in effect to protect them and eventually return them to their parents. Is this kind of man you want protecting your children? Now he is parading around the southern border like a concurring hero when he did absolutely nothing to improve our immigration policies. Only a cruel and hateful man would take children from their parents in hopes of discouraging the parents from coming to this country to seek freedom and a better way of life.
The very fact that his organization is under investigation should be a warning signal to voters. He is head of this organization and nothing happens within it without his knowledge and support. Do you really want someone who cheats on his taxes and gives gifts and favors in return for support? Do you want someone so dishonest and without principles to be the representative of our country when dealing with other powers? How do you know what he has promised under the table to get a favorable treaty? As a businessman he is without principles and has been known to cheat those who were foolish enough to enter into any kind of contract with him. He has cheated hard-working men and women of their pay by filing lawsuits to keep them from receiving their due.
He did absolutely nothing to help companies develop the much-needed vaccine except offer them money. Thank goodness the drug companies with help from foreign individuals did develop the much-needed vaccine and did not accept any money from this man. If he offered to help you can bet there were strings attached. Trump’s help always comes with a “payback” clause because that is his code of operation.
Republican voters of Indiana ... please don’t support this poor excuse of a candidate in the coming presidential election. To do so is to forever tarnish what you stand for.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
