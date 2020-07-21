Sex ed program in VCSC has been a success
There has been enough said by a few school board members to cause me to think that a decision may have been made even before public discussion had ever begun on the subject of sex education in our schools. I conclude this because it cannot be missed they are ignoring the large majority of support for continuing the Creating Positive Relationships program, a program with success that has been established and with support that cannot be denied.
The turnout at the meeting of support of CPR greatly outnumbered those of “compromise.” That meeting also included a host of doctors and medical professionals who offered full support of the CPR program and the instructors. Every teacher on the evening for them to express support or concern were all in favor of continuing the success of CPR. The teachers spoke words like, excellent, age appropriate and they want to see it continue. The subcommittee was given all of the recent evaluations from students all in large support.
So, I ask, why the need of a “compromise?” The answer has to be that is what the committee members want.
We are not talking about a change to a math or language curriculum. These of which can also have lack of parental involvement. We are talking about them wanting to change from the success of a sex education program. A subject that does remain first with the parents. A program that already has clear defined boundaries by our state. A program that brings a message that can help students reach a greater academic outcome.
I am really having trouble understanding the reasoning here. This school board does not hold the ultimate authority over our children. They are elected to respect the boundaries of our state and the majority of parents with the best outcome for our children in mind.
The excuse they say is “some” children do not have the home structure of involved parents. Are there any parents beside me that are offended by that comment? To say involved parenting counts for nothing.
I know there are children who have the need of more parental involvement. Wouldn’t it be a better idea to endorse and promote the parental support offered in the CPR program rather than completely take it away and increase the lack there of? Certain school board members are ignoring the popular support and voting a “compromise “ that only brings worse results.
I know there is a large number of parents paying attention to all this who agree with me. Parents who are tired of parental responsibility being surrendered to schools. We feel like we are not being heard or even ignored. I remain discouraged when it seems a few want to speak for the majority. I want to remain hopeful that this committee will reconsider the facts. I respectfully ask them to do so.
— Beth DaCosta, Terre Haute
Christians called to be merciful
In response to Judie Prewett’s letter from July 11-12: Followers of Christ are called to a radical gospel of loving our enemies, which sets Christianity apart from many other religions. The gospels are full of love and mercy to undeserving people climaxing in Jesus dying for all people to take away all sins.
Jesus said, “You have heard that it said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ But I say to you, offer no resistance to one who is evil. When someone strikes you on the cheek, turn the other one to him as well … love your enemies, and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your heavenly Father.” — Matthew 5:38-39, 44.
Jesus also says, “Blessed are the merciful for they will be shown mercy” — Matthew 5:7, while James 1:20 says, “The wrath of man does not accomplish the righteousness of God.”
If Jesus, the spotless lamb, can forgive those who were killing him, while he was still being tortured and slowly dying, then all Christians are called to forgive and show mercy. It is a difficult road to be a Christian, “How narrow the gate and constricted the road that leads to life. And those who find it are few.” — Matthew 7:14.
The men that have been or will be executed should be shown Christian mercy. The death penalty is inherently anti-Christian. If Christians were more merciful and loving, how wonderful the world would be.
— Sarah Moscato, Terre Haute
Condemnation for executions
The Terre Haute Branch of Central Indiana Democratic Socialists of America condemns the executions of Daniel Lewis Lee, Wesley Ira Purkey and Dustin Honken at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex. We oppose state violence in all its overt and insidious forms, from judicial executions to police killings to government negligence leading to over 135,000 needless deaths from COVID-19.
We call upon local, state and federal officials to halt the looming execution of Keith Dwayne Nelson. The death penalty plays no demonstrable role in keeping communities safe, and no government should be involved in the murder of its own citizens.
— Allison Duerk, Terre Haute DSA, Marshall, Illinois
